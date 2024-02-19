BAFTA Film Awards 2024 Winners: The Full List



Winning his first-ever BAFTA, Nolan expressed his thanks to studio Universal, "for letting us take on something dark, and seeing the potential for that" during his acceptance speech.



"Poor Things" was the other stand-out winner of the ceremony with five wins, including Emma Stone's award for lead actress.



"The Holdovers" star Da'Vine Joy Randolph continues to dominate the supporting actress category through this award season cycle. Thanking her co-star Paul Giamatti while accepting her BAFTA, Randolph said, "Gosh, I cry every time I say your name. You represent everything that is great and good in our craft."

The BAFTAs are yet another Oscar precursor that may give us a clearer indication of what's to come at the Dolby on March 10.



See below for a full list of BAFTA 2024 winners:

BEST FILM: Oppenheimer;

LEADING ACTRESS: Emma Stone; Poor Things

LEADING ACTOR: Cillian Murphy; Oppenheimer

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public): Mia McKenna-Bruce

DIRECTOR:

MAKE UP & HAIR: Poor Things; Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

COSTUME DESIGN: Poor Things; Holly Waddington

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM: The Zone of Interest; Jonathan Glazer,

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION: Crab Day; Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

BRITISH SHORT FILM: Jellyfish and Lobster;

PRODUCTION DESIGN: Poor Things; Shona Heath,

SOUND: The Zone of Interest; Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

ORIGINAL SCORE: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

DOCUMENTARY: 20 Days in Mariupol; Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, Michelle Mizner

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Da'Vine Joy Randolph; The Holdovers

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Robert Downey Jr.; Oppenheimer

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: American Fiction; Cord Jefferson

CINEMATOGRAPHY: Oppenheimer; Hoyte van Hoytema

EDITING: Oppenheimer; Jennifer Lame

CASTING: The Holdovers; Susan Shopmaker

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE: The Zone of Interest; Jonathan Glazer,

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER: Earth Mama; Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O'Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)

ANIMATED FILM: The Boy and the Heron; Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS: Poor Things;

