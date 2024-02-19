BAFTA Film Awards 2024 Winners: The Full List

LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts)
"Oppenheimer" was a big winner at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards, which were presented Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England.
The Christopher
Nolan-directed award season favorite led the nominees with 13 nods this year and won seven awards, including director, lead actor and the coveted best film award.
Winning his first-ever BAFTA, Nolan expressed his thanks to studio Universal, "for letting us take on something dark, and seeing the potential for that" during his acceptance speech.
"Poor Things" was the other stand-out winner of the ceremony with five wins, including Emma Stone's award for lead actress.
"The Holdovers" star Da'Vine Joy Randolph continues to dominate the supporting actress category through this award season cycle. Thanking her co-star Paul Giamatti while accepting her BAFTA, Randolph said, "Gosh, I cry every time I say your name. You represent everything that is great and good in our craft."
The BAFTAs are yet another Oscar precursor that may give us a clearer indication of what's to come at the Dolby on March 10.
See below for a full list of BAFTA 2024 winners:
BEST FILM: Oppenheimer; Christopher
Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas
LEADING ACTRESS: Emma Stone; Poor Things
LEADING ACTOR: Cillian Murphy; Oppenheimer
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public): Mia McKenna-Bruce
DIRECTOR: Christopher
Nolan; Oppenheimer
MAKE UP & HAIR: Poor Things; Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
COSTUME DESIGN: Poor Things; Holly Waddington
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM: The Zone of Interest; Jonathan Glazer, James
Wilson
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION: Crab Day; Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
BRITISH SHORT FILM: Jellyfish and Lobster; Yasmin
Afifi, Elizabeth
Rufai
PRODUCTION DESIGN: Poor Things; Shona Heath, James
Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
SOUND: The Zone of Interest; Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
ORIGINAL SCORE: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
DOCUMENTARY: 20 Days in Mariupol; Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath, Michelle Mizner
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Da'Vine Joy Randolph; The Holdovers
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Robert Downey Jr.; Oppenheimer
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: American Fiction; Cord Jefferson
CINEMATOGRAPHY: Oppenheimer; Hoyte van Hoytema
EDITING: Oppenheimer; Jennifer Lame
CASTING: The Holdovers; Susan Shopmaker
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE: The Zone of Interest; Jonathan Glazer, James
Wilson
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER: Earth Mama; Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O'Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)
ANIMATED FILM: The Boy and the Heron; Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS: Poor Things; Simon
Hughes
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Anatomy of a Fall; Justine Triet, Arthur Harari