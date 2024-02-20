Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 20/02/2024

Country/Folk Artist Luanne Hunt Releases 24th Studio Album

Country/Folk Artist Luanne Hunt Releases 24th Studio Album
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed singer-songwriter Luanne Hunt has released her 24th studio album, "Miles & Memories," a modern country and folk project that infuses traditional sounds with timeless themes and heartfelt sentiments. The album features seven tracks, including her latest single and music video, "The Vice."

Hunt, an Independent Superstars Hall of Fame recording artist and five-time Josie Music Awards nominee, has been in the music industry for three decades. With her roots in folk music, she wanted to return to the genre and create something unique and authentic.
"The challenge for every recording artist is to create music inspired by your influences but at the same time bring something fresh and wonderful to the table," said Hunt.

Her latest album showcases her talent as a songwriter and musician, with "Miles & Memories" being called a stand-out among the plethora of music being released today. The Folk N' Rock Music Blog stated, "With all of the music being released, and looking into 2024 brimming with bands clamoring to be heard, Luanne Hunt stands out with 'Miles & Memories.'"

Hunt draws inspiration from her personal experiences and the state of the world in her songwriting. Her single "If You See Peace" is a call for mankind to put aside differences and work together for the greater good. The album also features tracks such as "No Better Days," "You Are My Dream," and the title track, "Miles & Memories."

One of the highlights of the album is the song "The Vice," which was featured on Hunt's 1995 unreleased demo album, "Mood Swings." After rewriting some of the lyrics and setting it to a minimalistic backdrop, the song finally sounds like the masterpiece it is.
Watch "The Vice" below:

Hunt's journey towards the creation of "Miles & Memories" has been a successful one. She is best known for her worldwide hit single, "Christmas Without You" (a.k.a "Patsy Cline's Lost Christmas Song"), and has scored over 20 No. 1 hits on charts around the world. She has also received numerous industry awards, including six American Songwriting Awards and three "CD of the Year" awards from the National Traditional Country Music Association. For more information on Luanne Hunt and her music, visit www.luannehunt.com.






