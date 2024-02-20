Carolee Rainey Drops Beautiful New Music Video "Hard Times In The Heart"





In the first song she ever wrote, "Hard Times in the Heart", she brings fans on a journey of a relationship hitting its all-time highs and lows all within moments of each other. She accomplishes the impossible by encapsulating her pain and longing for something new with each note played, for her emotions are powerful enough to create a perfect balance between good and bad feelings in heartbreak. Love can make the mind run wild and seem perfect in simple, lovely moments. As time passes, however, priorities change, inevitably changing the relationship and course of each other's life. Although it makes its mark on the heart, leaving seems the only option. Even then, the heart feels lost while on a new journey. Will these uncertain times ever mend the heart and the memories that they had?



