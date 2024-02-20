Keane Announce Details Of Hopes And Fears Remastered 20th Anniversary Celebrations Out May 10, 2024

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Keane announce full details of their forthcoming special remastered version of Hopes and Fears, undoubtedly one of the best debut albums ever, on May 10th, exactly 20 years after its initial release.
The band also take to the road this year to embark on a full world tour, which includes one Sold-Out Canadian date in Toronto at the Queen Elizabeth
Theatre. UK & Irish dates include two huge and extremely special shows at London's O2 Arena
on May 10th & 11th. Final tickets for The O2 London are on sale February 21st. Support comes from The Lathums across the UK and The Sherlocks in Dublin and mainland Europe.
Making up this 20th anniversary celebratory release, comes a special version of the original album remastered & cut by Frank Arkwright at Abbey Road Studios, as well as the unveiling of B-Sides, previously unreleased demos & rarities. 5.1 Dolby Atmos mixes come from David
Kosten.
FORMATS:
- 1 LP Galaxy Vinyl (Original Album Remastered)
- 2LP Coloured Vinyl (Original Album Remastered + B-Sides & Rarities)
- 3CD (Original Album Remastered + B-Sides & Rarities + Demos)
- Limited Edition Box Set Deluxe
Edition (Numbered commemorative ticket, Hopes And Fears notebook, band silhouette print envelope containing 2 postcards designed by Dave Lupton (1 signed) fold out postcard frame, 3CD, 7" Love Actually vinyl single, printed inner bag w/ handwritten lyrics & wall poster)
- 2CD Live (Original Album Remastered & Live Recordings from Mexico City 2024)
- Digital
(All audio available on all DSPs)
On the same day as the box set release, the band play the first of two London 02 Arena
shows as part of a world tour that kicks off April 1st in Mexico City before reaching Europe
and the UK. Their US tour in September
includes prestigious dates at LA's Greek Theatre, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and New York City's Radio
City Music
Hall. More dates are to be announced.
Keane
recently took their live show to India
& South Africa, playing these countries for the very first time and proving the ever-growing demand for the band worldwide. They were joined onstage in Mumbai with Anoushka Shankar to play a special version of "Everybody's Changing
".
Hopes and Fears was a landmark album for Keane
and has set all kinds of records in the process. It's one of the best selling albums in UK chart history having sold over 2.5 million in the UK in its first year, and a million in the USA propelled by their absolutely classic song 'Somewhere Only We Know'. 'Hopes and Fears' is 9x platinum in the UK, a remarkable achievement. The album has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.
Keane
emerged alongside a new vanguard of bands that would change the shape of music: Snow Patrol, Scissor sisters, the Killers
and Coldplay. They were the first to create a sound solely revolving around keyboards which enhanced the emotional pull of their songs. "Everybody's Changing
" from Hopes and Fears became a fan favourite and a top five hit.
In 2004 Keane
were the biggest selling British artist in the UK. The following year they won two BRIT Awards: Best British Album for Hopes and Fears and British Breakthrough act award as voted for by Radio
1 listeners.
"Somewhere Only We Know
" has enjoyed a recent revival on TikTok going viral in Asia which lit the spark for a global renaissance of the track which is currently clocking up over two million Spotify streams a day, and in the past 12 months has become Island Records' biggest selling single. In total it has been streamed over a billion times.
This year's tour will celebrate Keane's acclaimed body of work from their imperious debut Hopes and Fears through to their 2019 studio album Cause and Effect.
Lead singer Tom Chaplin
says; "I remember standing by that amazing old mixing desk at Heliocentric Studios where we made Hopes and Fears, listening to an early mix of Somewhere Only We Know. I had this feeling that we'd come up with something that had an extra bit of magic. Making music is so often a process full of doubt…but on this occasion there was something undeniable about what we'd created. Clearly a lot of people felt the same when the album came out!"
Founding band member and songwriter Tim Rice-Oxley said: "When I think about these songs, I still picture us playing them in little rooms in pubs around the UK. I remember how exciting it was watching the crowds start to grow. Those songs opened the door to another dimension for us; everything that has happened in our lives since then was born out of that moment. It's an incredible privilege for us that people are still listening after all this time."
UK TOUR DATES
May:
Fri 3rd LEEDS, First Direct Arena
Sat 4th BIRMINGHAM, Utilita Arena
Sun 5th MANCHESTER, Co-Op Live
Tue 7th BOURNEMOUTH, BIC
Wed 8th CARDIFF, Utilita Arena
Fri 10th LONDON, The O2
Sat 11th LONDON, The O2
Mon 13th DUBLIN 3Arena
WORLD TOUR DATES
April:
Mon 1st MEXICO CITY, Sports Palace
Wed 3rd GUADALAJARA, Auditorio Telmex
Fri 19th AMSTERDAM, AFAS Live
Sun 21st KOLN, E-Werk
Mon 22nd KOLN, E-Werk
Wed 24th BRUSSELS, The Cirque Royal
Thu 25th BRUSSELS, The Cirque Royal
Fri 26th PARIS, L'Olympia
Sat 27th PARIS, L'Olympia
September:
Wed 4th BERKELEY, CA, The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Thu 5th LOS ANGELES, CA, The Greek Theatre
Fri 6th SAN DIEGO, CA, Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Sun 8th SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Venue TBC
Mon 9th DENVER, CO, Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
Wed 11th DALLAS, TX, The Majestic Theater
Thu 12th AUSTIN, TX, ACL Live At The Moody Theatre
Sat 14th ATLANTA, GA, The Eastern
Sun 15th NASHVILLE, TN, Ryman Auditorium
Tue 17th MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Palace Theater
Wed 18th CHICAGO, IL, The Chicago
Theatre
Fri 20th TORONTO, ON, The Queen Elizabeth
Theater
Sat 21st PHILADELPHIA, PA, The Met
Mon 23rd BOSTON, MA, MGM Music
Hall At Fenway
Tue 24th NEW YORK, NY, Radio
City Music
Hall
Thu 26th WASHINGTON, DC, The Anthem
Hopes And Fears 20 - Original Album Remastered Track Listing:
1. Somewhere Only We Know
2. Bend And Break
3. We Might As Well Be Strangers
4. Everybody's Changing
5. Your Eyes Open
6. She Has No Time
7. Can't Stop Now
8. Sunshine
9. This Is The Last Time
10. On A Day Like Today
11. Untitled 1
12. Bedshaped
B-Sides & Rarities:
Snowed Under
Fly To Me
Something In Me Was Dying
She Opens Her Eyes
To The End Of the Earth (Previously Unreleased)
The Way You Want It (Previously Unreleased)
Allemande (Previously Unreleased)
Walnut Tree
Love Actually
Wonderful River (Previously Unreleased)
More Matey
Get Away From Yourself (Previously Unreleased)
Demos: (all previously unreleased)
Somewhere Only We Know (Tim Demo, September
2002)
Somewhere Only We Know (Demo, December 2002)
Bend And Break (Demo, April 2002)
We Might As Well Be Strangers (Tim Demo, September
2003)
Everybody's Changing (Demo, July 2002)
Your Eyes Open (Demo, April 2002)
She Has No Time (Demo, October 2002)
Can't Stop Now (Demo, January 2003)
Sunshine
(Demo, February 2002)
This Is The Last Time (Demo, May 2002)
On A Day Like Today (Tim Demo, September
2003)
Untitled 1 (Tim Demo, May 2002)
Bedshaped (Demo, October 2002)
7" Vinyl Single:
Side A:
Love Actually (Studio Version)
Side B:
Love Actually (Demo)