Keane Announce Details Of Hopes And Fears Remastered 20th Anniversary Celebrations Out May 10, 2024

Love Actually (Demo) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Keane announce full details of their forthcoming special remastered version of Hopes and Fears, undoubtedly one of the best debut albums ever, on May 10th, exactly 20 years after its initial release.The band also take to the road this year to embark on a full world tour, which includes one Sold-Out Canadian date in Toronto at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. UK & Irish dates include two huge and extremely special shows at London's O2 Arena on May 10th & 11th. Final tickets for The O2 London are on sale February 21st. Support comes from The Lathums across the UK and The Sherlocks in Dublin and mainland Europe.Making up this 20th anniversary celebratory release, comes a special version of the original album remastered & cut by Frank Arkwright at Abbey Road Studios, as well as the unveiling of B-Sides, previously unreleased demos & rarities. 5.1 Dolby Atmos mixes come from David Kosten.FORMATS:- 1 LP Galaxy Vinyl (Original Album Remastered)- 2LP Coloured Vinyl (Original Album Remastered + B-Sides & Rarities)- 3CD (Original Album Remastered + B-Sides & Rarities + Demos)- Limited Edition Box Set Deluxe Edition (Numbered commemorative ticket, Hopes And Fears notebook, band silhouette print envelope containing 2 postcards designed by Dave Lupton (1 signed) fold out postcard frame, 3CD, 7" Love Actually vinyl single, printed inner bag w/ handwritten lyrics & wall poster)- 2CD Live (Original Album Remastered & Live Recordings from Mexico City 2024) Digital (All audio available on all DSPs)On the same day as the box set release, the band play the first of two London 02 Arena shows as part of a world tour that kicks off April 1st in Mexico City before reaching Europe and the UK. Their US tour in September includes prestigious dates at LA's Greek Theatre, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and New York City's Radio City Music Hall. More dates are to be announced. Keane recently took their live show to India & South Africa, playing these countries for the very first time and proving the ever-growing demand for the band worldwide. They were joined onstage in Mumbai with Anoushka Shankar to play a special version of " Everybody's Changing ".Hopes and Fears was a landmark album for Keane and has set all kinds of records in the process. It's one of the best selling albums in UK chart history having sold over 2.5 million in the UK in its first year, and a million in the USA propelled by their absolutely classic song 'Somewhere Only We Know'. 'Hopes and Fears' is 9x platinum in the UK, a remarkable achievement. The album has sold over 10 million copies worldwide. Keane emerged alongside a new vanguard of bands that would change the shape of music: Snow Patrol, Scissor sisters, the Killers and Coldplay. They were the first to create a sound solely revolving around keyboards which enhanced the emotional pull of their songs. " Everybody's Changing " from Hopes and Fears became a fan favourite and a top five hit.In 2004 Keane were the biggest selling British artist in the UK. The following year they won two BRIT Awards: Best British Album for Hopes and Fears and British Breakthrough act award as voted for by Radio 1 listeners. Somewhere Only We Know " has enjoyed a recent revival on TikTok going viral in Asia which lit the spark for a global renaissance of the track which is currently clocking up over two million Spotify streams a day, and in the past 12 months has become Island Records' biggest selling single. In total it has been streamed over a billion times.This year's tour will celebrate Keane's acclaimed body of work from their imperious debut Hopes and Fears through to their 2019 studio album Cause and Effect.Lead singer Tom Chaplin says; "I remember standing by that amazing old mixing desk at Heliocentric Studios where we made Hopes and Fears, listening to an early mix of Somewhere Only We Know. I had this feeling that we'd come up with something that had an extra bit of magic. Making music is so often a process full of doubt…but on this occasion there was something undeniable about what we'd created. Clearly a lot of people felt the same when the album came out!"Founding band member and songwriter Tim Rice-Oxley said: "When I think about these songs, I still picture us playing them in little rooms in pubs around the UK. I remember how exciting it was watching the crowds start to grow. Those songs opened the door to another dimension for us; everything that has happened in our lives since then was born out of that moment. It's an incredible privilege for us that people are still listening after all this time."UK TOUR DATESMay:Fri 3rd LEEDS, First Direct ArenaSat 4th BIRMINGHAM, Utilita ArenaSun 5th MANCHESTER, Co-Op LiveTue 7th BOURNEMOUTH, BICWed 8th CARDIFF, Utilita ArenaFri 10th LONDON, The O2Sat 11th LONDON, The O2Mon 13th DUBLIN 3ArenaWORLD TOUR DATESApril:Mon 1st MEXICO CITY, Sports PalaceWed 3rd GUADALAJARA, Auditorio TelmexFri 19th AMSTERDAM, AFAS LiveSun 21st KOLN, E-WerkMon 22nd KOLN, E-WerkWed 24th BRUSSELS, The Cirque RoyalThu 25th BRUSSELS, The Cirque RoyalFri 26th PARIS, L'OlympiaSat 27th PARIS, L'OlympiaSeptember:Wed 4th BERKELEY, CA, The Greek Theatre at UC BerkeleyThu 5th LOS ANGELES, CA, The Greek TheatreFri 6th SAN DIEGO, CA, Humphreys Concerts By The BaySun 8th SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Venue TBCMon 9th DENVER, CO, Temple Hoyne Buell TheatreWed 11th DALLAS, TX, The Majestic TheaterThu 12th AUSTIN, TX, ACL Live At The Moody TheatreSat 14th ATLANTA, GA, The EasternSun 15th NASHVILLE, TN, Ryman AuditoriumTue 17th MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Palace TheaterWed 18th CHICAGO, IL, The Chicago TheatreFri 20th TORONTO, ON, The Queen Elizabeth TheaterSat 21st PHILADELPHIA, PA, The MetMon 23rd BOSTON, MA, MGM Music Hall At FenwayTue 24th NEW YORK, NY, Radio City Music HallThu 26th WASHINGTON, DC, The AnthemHopes And Fears 20 - Original Album Remastered Track Listing:1. Somewhere Only We Know2. Bend And Break3. We Might As Well Be Strangers4. Everybody's Changing5. Your Eyes Open6. She Has No Time7. Can't Stop Now8. Sunshine9. This Is The Last Time10. On A Day Like Today11. Untitled 112. BedshapedB-Sides & Rarities:Snowed UnderFly To MeSomething In Me Was DyingShe Opens Her EyesTo The End Of the Earth (Previously Unreleased)The Way You Want It (Previously Unreleased)Allemande (Previously Unreleased)Walnut TreeLove ActuallyWonderful River (Previously Unreleased)More MateyGet Away From Yourself (Previously Unreleased)Demos: (all previously unreleased)Somewhere Only We Know (Tim Demo, September 2002)Somewhere Only We Know (Demo, December 2002)Bend And Break (Demo, April 2002)We Might As Well Be Strangers (Tim Demo, September 2003)Everybody's Changing (Demo, July 2002)Your Eyes Open (Demo, April 2002)She Has No Time (Demo, October 2002)Can't Stop Now (Demo, January 2003) Sunshine (Demo, February 2002)This Is The Last Time (Demo, May 2002)On A Day Like Today (Tim Demo, September 2003)Untitled 1 (Tim Demo, May 2002)Bedshaped (Demo, October 2002)7" Vinyl Single:Side A:Love Actually (Studio Version)Side B:Love Actually (Demo)



