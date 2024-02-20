Tierra Whack Tirelessly Strives For Self-Improvement In Stirring Visual For "27 Club"





However, Tierra's demeanour is a stark contrast from its predecessor. Standing inside a gymnasium, Tierra tirelessly tries to execute a grueling exercise. "Coach got me doing suicides," she sings. A sense of gloom and sadness fuels Tierra's lyrics as she swiftly changes masks displaying different facial expressions. With a marching band and group of zealous cheerleaders surrounding her, neither can make Tierra flinch, as she remains somber, spilling out lyrics like: "I can show you how it feels when you lose what you love."



Tierra revealed her story behind "27 CLUB" on Instagram, saying: "I was in a dark place for a long time, and no one knew. I found my way out and made a choice to keep living. I wanna be completely transparent with my 'whackos' because I'm human just like you and we all have rough days. The key is to keep going! Be kind… you never know what someone else is going through. For the longest time, I felt like I didn't belong, but now I know that I do, and my hope is for other people to know that, too."



Tierra recently launched her brand new, interactive website WORLDWIDEWHACK.com. Here, fans can pre-order the album, sign up for the mailing list to learn about everything Tierra-related, buy merchandise, including different vinyls for the new album, and draw and add stickers to the site's community doodle board. There will also be a WORLD WIDE WHACK Pinterest, highlighting different songs leading up to the album, giving fans an exclusive preview of what to expect. Currently, the board includes "SHOWER SONG," "CHANEL PIT" and "27 CLUB." To make her debut album even more eventful, Tierra intends to up the ante by delivering four different types of vinyl to commemorate the release.



Last month, Tierra released "SHOWER SONG" as the lead single for her upcoming album. Consequence recently named WORLD WIDE WHACK one of their most anticipated albums of 2024, calling Tierra "the freshest, most eccentric rapper since prime Missy Elliott." For Tierra's album artwork, she scoffs at convention by creating a work of art with Da Corte, who previously directed the rapper's stirring animation "Dora." Dubbed a visual art project, Alex Da Corte and Tierra will bring her fictional character, WORLD WIDE WHACK, to life.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After delivering a fun, sparkling single in "SHOWER SONG," GRAMMY-nominated recording artist and creative auteur Tierra Whack (Interscope Records) darkens the mood with a more profound perspective with her latest video, "27 CLUB." Partnering with American conceptual artist Alex Da Corte, visually, the temperament is quite the same as "SHOWER SONG," with its colourful, vivid aura.

Nylon recently named her as "one of music's biggest rule-breakers."




