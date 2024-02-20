Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 20/02/2024

Rhiannon Giddens Performs "Yet To Be" On 'ARD-Morgenmagazin'

Rhiannon Giddens Performs "Yet To Be" On 'ARD-Morgenmagazin'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of their three concerts in Germany, Rhiannon Giddens and her band were on ARD-Morgenmagazin, the morning show of ARD's flagship television channel, Das Erste, to perform "Yet to Be," a song from her new album, You're the One. "Rhiannon Giddens is a musical exception: trained opera singer, composer, vocalist, virtuoso on the banjo and many other instruments," says the show. "The Pulitzer Prize winner knows no subject or genre boundaries." You can watch the performance here:
Giddens and the band perform at Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg tonight, Lido in Berlin on Sunday, and Kulturkirche Ost in Cologne on Monday. They head to the UK next week for shows at the Barbican in London, Birmingham Town Hall, and Pavilion Theatre in Glasgow, before returning to Ireland for a night at Vicar Street in Dublin. They head to the States next month. For details and tickets, visit nonesuch.com/on-tour.

Rhiannon Giddens' You're the One is her third solo studio album and her first of all original songs. This collection of twelve tunes written over the course of her career bursts with life-affirming energy, drawing from the folk music she knows so deeply and its pop descendants. The album was produced by Jack Splash (Kendrick Lamar, Solange, Alicia Keys, Valerie June) and recorded with an ensemble including Giddens' closest musical collaborators from the past decade, a string section, and Miami Horns. The lone featured guest on the album is Jason Isbell on "Yet to Be."






