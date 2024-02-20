Tyler Hubbard's 13-Track Sophomore Album 'Strong' Due April 12, 2024

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tyler Hubbard continues to show his distinction as a writer and artist on his sophomore album 'Strong,' out April 12th via EMI Nashville. Co-produced by Hubbard alongside Jordan Schmidt, the Georgia native's 13-track album is a reflection of Hubbard's unique ability to epitomize his passion for life and love.
The 21x No. 1 hitmaker wrote or co-wrote all of the songs on 'Strong.' Constructed both lyrically and sonically to emote a sense of thrill and fun, the tracks range from previously released "Back Then Right Now" and "Turn" to "Wish You Would," which dropped today.
Throughout the album, 'Strong' embodies a distinct variety of both sonic and geographical-driven influences. Songs like "Vegas" stamp the vulnerability of love at first sight, while "American Mellencamp" is pure, heartfelt fun. "Take Me Back" and "Park" offer unique views of hometown reminiscence, while "'73 Beetle" is an ode to fatherhood, family and dream-filled aspirations. The title track "Strong" culminates Hubbard's sophomore album both lyrically and symbolically as an ode to long-lasting, healthy and binding relationships that keep life moving forward.
Hubbard's current single "Back Then Right Now" is currently Top 20 and climbing at Country radio. It follows RIAA 2x Platinum No. 1 single "Dancin' In The Country" and RIAA Platinum No. 1 single "5 Foot 9" - both from his debut solo album 'Tyler Hubbard,' which has garnered more than 1 billion streams since its release in 2023.
Hubbard's announcement comes on the heels of his nomination at the iHeartRadio Music Awards for 'Favorite Debut Album.' Fans can hear songs from 'Strong' and more when Hubbard supports Kane Brown's In The Air Tour this year, which kicks off in March and includes stops in Toronto, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and more. For more information on Hubbard, visit tylerhubbardofficial.com.
'Strong' Tracklist:
1. Wish You Would (Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder and Chris LaCorte)
2. Park (Tyler Hubbard, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley and Canaan Smith)
3. A Lot With A Little (Tyler Hubbard, Casey Brown and Parker Welling)
4. Night Like That (Tyler Hubbard, Andy Albert and Jordan Schmidt)
5. Take Me Back (Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder and Chris LaCorte)
6. Back Then Right Now (Tyler Hubbard, Jessie Jo Dillon, David Garcia and Geoff Warburton)
7. Vegas (Tyler Hubbard, Andy Albert and Jordan Schmidt)
8. Turn (Tyler Hubbard, Casey Brown and Josh Miller)
9. American Mellencamp (Tyler Hubbard, Jaren Johnston and Jordan Schmidt)
10. BNA (Tyler Hubbard, Chase McGill and Jordan Schmidt)
11. Summer Talkin' (Tyler Hubbard, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jesse Frasure and Ashley Gorley)
12. '73 Beetle (Tyler Hubbard)
13. Strong (Tyler Hubbard, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Miller)
Tyler Hubbard On Tour:
Fri., Mar. 15 - Sun., Mar. 17 | CMC Rocks Qld 2024 | Willowbank, AUS
Thurs., Mar. 28 | John Paul Jones Arena | Charlottesville, VA^
Fri., Mar. 29 | PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA^
Sat., Mar. 30 | Prudential Center | Newark, NJ^
Thurs., Apr. 4 | LittleCaesarsArena | Detroit, MI^
Fri., Apr. 5 | ScotiaBank Arena | Toronto, ON, CA^
Sat., Apr. 6 | Keybank Center | Buffalo, NY^
Tues., Apr. 9 | Grand Ole Opry House | Nashville, TN
Thurs., Apr. 11 | T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO^
Fri., Apr. 12 | Allstate Arena | Rosemont, IL^
Thurs., Apr. 18 | Wells Fargo Arena | Des Moines, IA^
Fri., Apr. 19 | Target Center | Minneapolis, MN^
Sat., Apr. 20 | Alerus Center | Grand Forks, ND^
Fri., Apr. 26 | United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, TX^
Sat., Apr. 27 | Toyota Center | Houston, TX^
Sun., Apr. 28 | Moody Center | Austin, TX^
Thurs., May 9 | Matthew Knight Arena | Eugene, OR^
Fri., May 10 | Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA^
Sat., May 11 | Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA^
Fri., May 17 | Delta Center | Salt Lake City, UT^
Sat., May 18 | T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, NV^
Sun., May 19 | Boots In The Park | Tempe, AZ
Thurs., May 30 | Amway Center | Orlando, FL^
Fri., May 31 | Amalie Arena | Tampa, FL^
Sat., Jun. 1 | Amalie Arena | Tampa, FL^
Fri., Jun. 7 | PNC Arena | Raleigh, NC^
Sat., Jun. 8 | State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA^
Sat., Jun. 15 | Boots In The Street | Sidney, OH
Sat., Jun. 29 | Lakes Jam 2024 | Brainerd, MN
Fri., Jul. 19 | Faster Horses Festival | Brooklyn, MI
Fri., Aug. 2 | County Line Country Fest | Prairie Du Chien, WI
Fri., Aug. 16 | Lasso Festival de Musique Country | Montréal, QC, CA
Sun., Aug. 18 | Indian Ranch | Webster, MA
Sat., Aug. 24 | BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, CA^
Fri., Aug. 30 | Denim On The Diamond | Kelowna, BC, CA
^supporting Kane Brown.