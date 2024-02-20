Sierra Ferrell Releases "I Could Drive You Crazy," Taking Another Wondrous Step Forward On Her Wild Trail Of Flowers



Listen to "I Could Drive You Crazy," and watch the visualizer here:

https://found.ee/SFCrazyYouTubeViz



"I Could Drive You Crazy" follows both the wistful "Dollar Bill Bar" and the barn-burning "Fox Hunt," which



Across the rest of Trail of Flowers, the West Virginia-born, Nashville-based artist reveals the wealth of wisdom and wild imagination behind her wondrous voice and inimitable style. Produced by Eddie Spear (Zach Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton), with additional production by Gary Paczosa (Alison Krauss, Dwight Yoakam, Gillian Welch), the album sees Ferrell merge classic musicianship with decidedly modern concerns to tell spellbinding stories about her struggle to build a life in a culture consumed by capitalism. Between dive bar romances, murder ballads and feverish tales of fending for food, the words and emotions are informed by her nomadic and ragged upbringing, busking everywhere from truck stops to alleyways, boxcars and the streets of New Orleans with a group of young, itinerant musicians.



Having collaborated with Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, Diplo, Margo Price, Shakey Graves, The



Following SOLD-OUT shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and LA's Fonda Theatre (second nights added!), as well as NYC's Webster Hall, DC's 9:30 Club and more,



Sierra Ferrell Tour Dates:



"Ferrell speaks — and sings — in her own language, blending country, bluegrass, jazz, pop, old time, and ragtime, with a stage aesthetic that's like a hillbilly Moulin Rouge. Trail of Flowers expands on this finely-honed sound but makes way for drums, Beatles-influenced kiss-offs, and fiddle-heavy love laments, with her mystical, magnificent vocals at the center. It's an album that wants to connect us to the land, to our history, and to each other" - Rolling Stone

"One of the brightest young lights playing acoustic music...Ferrell has what it takes to bridge the hillbilly/hippie/mainstream divide" - Variety

"Another sterling release from one of Americana, bluegrass and country's most talented artists" - Billboard

"Sierra Ferrell continues to prove that she is, without a doubt, one of the most exciting country musicians in all of America" - Paste

"Trail of Flowers is further developing the wisdom and rich inner life she possesses. She blends bluegrass, honky-tonk, and old-time country to create a melting pot of stories and sound...Sierra Ferrell expertly paints a picture with this song that shows off her ability to craft tangible stories backed by emotional instrumentals" - American Songwriter





3/1 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom !

3/2 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral !

3/3 - Steamboat Springs, CO - WinterWonderGrass Colorado

3/4 - Aspen, CO -

3/7 - Monterey, CA - Golden

3/8 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield $

3/9 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound At Del Mar $

3/10 -

3/20 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium w/ Nikki Lane

3/21 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium w/ Vaden Landers

4/3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre &

4/4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre &

4/6 - Olympic Valley, CA - WinterWonderGrass Tahoe

4/9-4/13 - Puerto Aventuras, QR - The

4/17 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman #

4/18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre #

4/19 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live #

4/20-4/21 - Georgetown, TX - Two Step Inn

4/23 - Chicago, IL -

4/24 - Chicago, IL -

4/26 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue #

4/27 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater #

4/28 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant #

5/9 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern %

5/10 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall %

5/11 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz %

5/12 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

5/14 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

5/16 - New York, NY - Webster Hall %

5/17 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium^

5/18 - Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs^

5/21 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl^

5/22 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club %

5/23 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena^

5/24 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts^

5/26 - Cumberland, MD - DelFest

6/4 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena*

6/6-6/8 - Torrey, UT - Forest Desolation Fest

6/7 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena*

6/8 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena*

6/14 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High*

6/15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High*

6/20-6/23 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival

6/27-6/29 - Eau Claire, WI - Blue Ox Festival

7/12-7/14 - Whitefish, MT - Under The Big Sky Festival

7/26 - Floyd, VA - Floydfest

7/28 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Fest

8/10 - Vancouver, BC - Venue TBA

8/11 - Seattle, WA - Venue TBA

8/12 - Portland, OR - Venue TBA

8/14 - Boise, ID - Venue TBA

8/16 - Denver, CO - Venue TBA

8/18 -

9/1 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion with Mitski

9/10 - Toronto, ON - Venue TBA

9/19-9/22 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond

!w/ Two Runner

$w/ Dinosaur Burps

&w/

#w/ Cat Clyde

%w/ Jake Kohn

^w/ The Avett Brothers

