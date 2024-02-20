Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 20/02/2024

Ariana Grande Will Drop More 'Yes, And?' Remixes From The Blessed Madonna, Jonas Blue & More
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ariana Grande is dropping new "yes, and?" remixes. Out at midnight local time, the new EP will feature remixes by The Blessed Madonna's Godsquad, Jonas Blue, and Felix Jaehn.
While the original song has a length of 3:35, the Blessed Madonna's Godsquad remix adds nearly two minutes onto the original length, coming in at about 5 minutes.

Grande's new album, "Eternal Sunshine," will be released on March 8. The new remixes follow the "yes, and?" remix featuring Mariah Carey, which was released last Friday.

Grande also recently wrapped filming for the Wicked movie musical adaptation. Watch the teaser trailer for the upcoming film here.

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.

Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.






