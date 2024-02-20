Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 20/02/2024

Greta Van Fleet Announce Royal Albert Hall Concert In July 2024

Hot Songs Around The World

Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
218 entries in 22 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
86 entries in 25 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
221 entries in 16 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
492 entries in 28 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
405 entries in 19 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
187 entries in 9 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
234 entries in 17 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
208 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
215 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
389 entries in 24 charts
Water
Tyla
261 entries in 20 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
502 entries in 20 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
356 entries in 23 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
247 entries in 17 charts
Greta Van Fleet Announce Royal Albert Hall Concert In July 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet will play a special performance at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London on July 14th. This will be Greta Van Fleet's first performance at the hallowed concert hall.
With an unmatched fervour for their craft and a dedicated following spanning continents, Greta Van Fleet have captured the hearts of rock'n'roll fans worldwide.

Now the Royal Albert Hall, a venue steeped in rich cultural heritage and revered by artists and audiences alike, provides an illustrious stage for the band's final UK performance on the Starcatcher World Tour. This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in the band's journey and will etch their name among legends Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, Chuck Berry, The Who, Shirley Bassey and many more.
"We are beyond thrilled to be gracing the stage of the Royal Albert Hall for the first time," says bassist/keyboardist Samuel Kiszka, "It's a dream come true for us, and we can't wait to share this unforgettable experience with our fans. Get ready for a night of music, magic, and memories that will last a lifetime."
Their performance promises to be nothing short of legendary.
Tickets will be available here beginning Tuesday, Feb 20 with additional pre-sales throughout the week.

Founders & Ether Pass / Electric Tomb Pre-Sale: Tuesday, Feb 20 at 9am Local
Peaceful Army Pre-Sale: Tuesday, Feb 20 at 12pm Local
O2 Priority Pre-Sale: Wednesday, Feb 21 at 9am Local
Live Nation & Venue Pre-Sales: Thursday, Feb 22 at 9am Local
Public On-Sale: Friday, Feb 23 at 10am Local

STARCATCHER WORLD TOUR 2024 EUROPE DATES:
JUN 23 - Pink Pop - Landgraaf, Netherlands*
JUN 26 - Zitadelle - Berlin, Germany
JUN 28 - STHLM FIELDS - Stockholm, Sweden
JUN 29 - Tons of Rock - Oslo, Norway*
JUL 3 - KUNSTRASEN GmbH - Bonn, North Rhine-Westphalia
JUL 4 - Rock Werchter - Rotselaar, Flanders*
JUL 6 - Tollwood - Munich, Germany
JUL 7 - Piazza Sordello - Mantua, Italy
JUL 10 - Festival De Carcassonne - Carcassonne, France*
JUL 11 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain*
JUL 14 - Royal Albert Hall - London, UK
* - festival performance.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0094509 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0048079490661621 secs