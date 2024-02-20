Greta Van Fleet Announce Royal Albert Hall Concert In July 2024



* - festival performance. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet will play a special performance at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London on July 14th. This will be Greta Van Fleet's first performance at the hallowed concert hall.With an unmatched fervour for their craft and a dedicated following spanning continents, Greta Van Fleet have captured the hearts of rock'n'roll fans worldwide.Now the Royal Albert Hall, a venue steeped in rich cultural heritage and revered by artists and audiences alike, provides an illustrious stage for the band's final UK performance on the Starcatcher World Tour. This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in the band's journey and will etch their name among legends Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, Chuck Berry, The Who, Shirley Bassey and many more."We are beyond thrilled to be gracing the stage of the Royal Albert Hall for the first time," says bassist/keyboardist Samuel Kiszka, "It's a dream come true for us, and we can't wait to share this unforgettable experience with our fans. Get ready for a night of music, magic, and memories that will last a lifetime."Their performance promises to be nothing short of legendary.Tickets will be available here beginning Tuesday, Feb 20 with additional pre-sales throughout the week.Founders & Ether Pass / Electric Tomb Pre-Sale: Tuesday, Feb 20 at 9am LocalPeaceful Army Pre-Sale: Tuesday, Feb 20 at 12pm LocalO2 Priority Pre-Sale: Wednesday, Feb 21 at 9am LocalLive Nation & Venue Pre-Sales: Thursday, Feb 22 at 9am LocalPublic On-Sale: Friday, Feb 23 at 10am LocalSTARCATCHER WORLD TOUR 2024 EUROPE DATES:JUN 23 - Pink Pop - Landgraaf, Netherlands*JUN 26 - Zitadelle - Berlin, GermanyJUN 28 - STHLM FIELDS - Stockholm, SwedenJUN 29 - Tons of Rock - Oslo, Norway*JUL 3 - KUNSTRASEN GmbH - Bonn, North Rhine-WestphaliaJUL 4 - Rock Werchter - Rotselaar, Flanders*JUL 6 - Tollwood - Munich, GermanyJUL 7 - Piazza Sordello - Mantua, ItalyJUL 10 - Festival De Carcassonne - Carcassonne, France*JUL 11 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain*JUL 14 - Royal Albert Hall - London, UK* - festival performance.



