The Veldt Shares 'Aurora Borealis Remix', Complementing Their Long-Lost Robin Guthrie-Produced 'Illuminated 1989' Album (Out Now)





One of the most notable first-wave shoegaze bands, formed in North Carolina in the 1980s, The Veldt revolves around identical twins



Originally co-produced by Charles Reeves with Hayato Nakao on bass and additional guitar, this mix celebrates one of the first cornerstone arrangements embodying the idea that The Veldt had been trying to develop at the time it was created at the turn of the century.



The band recently released their 'Illuminated 1989' album on vinyl via Portland-based



"This 'Aurora Borealis' remix is based on



"Just as



The Veldt has shared video content for several singles from the album, including 'Angel Heart', 'The Everlasting Gobstopper' and 'Shallow by Shallow', the video footage for which was filmed live in NYC at the RITZ by



Pitchfork included The Veldt's album 'Afrodisiac', produced by the legendary Ray Shulman (The Sundays, Bjork, The Sugarcubes) and released via Mercury Records, in the top 50 shoegaze albums ever released, while Stereogum included 'Until You're Forever' in the top 31 shoegaze tracks. Their sound also inspired future generations of alternative artists, including TV On the Radio.



The Veldt's journey is fascinating. Performing since they were children, the Chavis brothers' musical roots lead back to the church and southern juke-joints, and listening to music that included gospel, Motown and Pink Floyd. The Veldt formed in the late 80's in Raleigh amongst the legendary North Carolina music scene of the time, initially signing with Mammoth Records - leading to a chain of major-label relationships that took the group across



After moving from Raleigh to New York, they briefly performed as Apollo Heights before returning to their original name The Veldt. They forge music that is a heady and sensual blend of shoegaze and progressive soul, dreamy soundscapes and infectious grooves. Some of the band's recent notable releases include 'The Shocking Fuzz Of Your Electric Fur' EP (2017) and the album 'Entropy is the Mainline to God' (2022).



Over the years, The Veldt has collaborated with TV On The Radio, Mos Def, Lady Miss Kier (Deee-Lite), A.R.Kane and toured or played with Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Pixies, Throwing Muses, Echo & The Bunnymen, Cocteau Twins, Manic Street Preachers, Phantogram,



The 'Illuminated 1989' album is out now on limited edition translucent pink or clear vinyl with a gatefold sleeve. It is also available from fine digital platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. Having recently wrapped up a US tour, culminating in a performance at Seattle's KEXP, more live dates will be announced soon.



'Illuminated 1989' released via





Marvin Levi - drums

Joseph Hue Boyle - bass





Lincoln Fong - programming

Written by

Recorded and produced at

'Aurora Borealis Remix' video by Hayato Nakao



ALBUM TRACK LIST

1.

2. C.C.C.P

3. It's Over

4. Shallow By Shallow

5. Pleasure Toy

6.

7.

8. Git Up

9. Heather

10.

11. The Everlasting Gobstopper New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ground-breaking shoegazers The Veldt present their seductive 'Aurora Borealis Remix'. This track is the B-side to their 'Aurora Borealis' 7" single, which featured Elizabeth Fraser cameo on backing vocals.One of the most notable first-wave shoegaze bands, formed in North Carolina in the 1980s, The Veldt revolves around identical twins Daniel Chavis (vocals, guitar) and Danny Chavis (guitar), who are joined by Japanese bassist-programmer Hayato Nakao in their core lineup.Originally co-produced by Charles Reeves with Hayato Nakao on bass and additional guitar, this mix celebrates one of the first cornerstone arrangements embodying the idea that The Veldt had been trying to develop at the time it was created at the turn of the century.The band recently released their 'Illuminated 1989' album on vinyl via Portland-based Little Cloud Records and North Carolina's 5BC Records. This is the original 1989 full-length record produced by Cocteau Twins' Robin Guthrie, who also remastered this album for vinyl. Originally intended to be the band's first album, their label Capitol Records shelved the recording and sent them back into the studio with producer Lincoln Fong (Moose, Piroshka), resulting in their first album released with the title 'Marigolds'."This 'Aurora Borealis' remix is based on Run DMC 'Sucker M.C.'s'. We've long been told that our music had too many styles and that it's too busy. But our environment bred these sounds from the hood to college campuses, from juke joints to the streets of Washington, DC and the US west coast. This all influenced our sound, so it was only natural to us to vibe to the beats and incorporate them into our music," explains Danny Chavis."Just as Robin Guthrie used the same drum machine as Slick Rick, Public Enemy and, most of all, Schooly D, it's all inclusive in the objective to keep things relative naturally so it flows without forcing it. Having worked with Carlos Bess of WU TANG's production, the sound took on a more modern approach with minimal production. The Aurora Borealis remix stands as a testimony to the future sounds of what The Veldt offered as we ushered in the 21st century".The Veldt has shared video content for several singles from the album, including 'Angel Heart', 'The Everlasting Gobstopper' and 'Shallow by Shallow', the video footage for which was filmed live in NYC at the RITZ by Simon Raymonde of Cocteau Twins (The Veldt opened for them).Pitchfork included The Veldt's album 'Afrodisiac', produced by the legendary Ray Shulman (The Sundays, Bjork, The Sugarcubes) and released via Mercury Records, in the top 50 shoegaze albums ever released, while Stereogum included 'Until You're Forever' in the top 31 shoegaze tracks. Their sound also inspired future generations of alternative artists, including TV On the Radio.The Veldt's journey is fascinating. Performing since they were children, the Chavis brothers' musical roots lead back to the church and southern juke-joints, and listening to music that included gospel, Motown and Pink Floyd. The Veldt formed in the late 80's in Raleigh amongst the legendary North Carolina music scene of the time, initially signing with Mammoth Records - leading to a chain of major-label relationships that took the group across Europe and the U.S. playing shows with the likes of Throwing Muses, Pixies, Cocteau Twins and Jesus & Mary Chain.After moving from Raleigh to New York, they briefly performed as Apollo Heights before returning to their original name The Veldt. They forge music that is a heady and sensual blend of shoegaze and progressive soul, dreamy soundscapes and infectious grooves. Some of the band's recent notable releases include 'The Shocking Fuzz Of Your Electric Fur' EP (2017) and the album 'Entropy is the Mainline to God' (2022).Over the years, The Veldt has collaborated with TV On The Radio, Mos Def, Lady Miss Kier (Deee-Lite), A.R.Kane and toured or played with Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Pixies, Throwing Muses, Echo & The Bunnymen, Cocteau Twins, Manic Street Preachers, Phantogram, Modern English, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Oasis, Chuck D, Living Colour and Schooly D.The 'Illuminated 1989' album is out now on limited edition translucent pink or clear vinyl with a gatefold sleeve. It is also available from fine digital platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. Having recently wrapped up a US tour, culminating in a performance at Seattle's KEXP, more live dates will be announced soon.'Illuminated 1989' released via Little Cloud Records and 5BC Records Danny Chavis - guitar Daniel Chavis - vocals, guitar, lyricsMarvin Levi - drumsJoseph Hue Boyle - bass Elizabeth Fraser - additional vocals Robin Guthrie - programming, additional guitarsLincoln Fong - programmingWritten by Danny and Daniel ChavisRecorded and produced at September Sound by Robin Guthrie'Aurora Borealis Remix' video by Hayato NakaoALBUM TRACK LIST1. Aurora Borealis2. C.C.C.P3. It's Over4. Shallow By Shallow5. Pleasure Toy6. Angel Heart7. Willow Tree8. Git Up9. Heather10. Daisy Chain11. The Everlasting Gobstopper



