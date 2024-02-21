Loud And Live Presents "Nuestro Lugar Feliz Tour," The Long-Awaited Third National Tour By Renowned Artist Camilo





Loud And Live, is an entertainment, marketing, media and live events company, merging music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion in creating engaging experiences for audiences globales. www.loudlive.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Loud And Live, the entertainment, marketing, media, and live events company, announced today the new and third national tour titled "Nuestro Lugar Feliz Tour," from the renowned artist, composer, and producer Camilo in the United States and Puerto Rico.The tour will kick off on September 28, 2024, in El Paso, TX, and then continue to cities such as McAllen, Houston, Chicago, New York, Miami, Orlando, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. (List of dates below).The presale will take place this Wednesday, February 21, and the general sale will begin this Friday, February 23, at www.camilolatribu.com.The six-time Latin GRAMMY winner will not only premiere songs from his first musical chapter titled "un" during the Premio Lo Nuestro ceremony taking place this Thursday, February 22, where he is nominated in seven categories, but they will also be part of the repertoire of his new live show which promises to be another unforgettable experience for La Tribu."It is an honor for us to start our third tour with Camilo," said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. "His talent and passion continue to inspire us, and we can't wait to share his music with his fans once again.""Nuestro Lugar Feliz Tour" is the third tour of the beloved and admired artist who continues to create music that touches the hearts of everyone who listens to it and this time, with "un," he honors the tropical sounds such as salsa, son, and a tropical fusion that influenced his childhood and youth. "un" includes the songs 'Gordo,' 'No se Vale' and 'PLIS' with Evaluna, recorded completely live with a band of musicians and backing singers.In addition to the announcement of his tour that will begin this summer in Spain and his latest musical chapter, Camilo will perform for the first time in his career at the famed Hollywood Bowl in the city of Los Angeles on September 26.Camilo's "Nuestro Lugar Feliz Tour" Dates:Saturday, September 28, 2024 El Paso TX El Paso County ColiseumSaturday, October 5, 2024 McAllen TX Payne ArenaSunday, October 6, 2024 Houston TX Smart Financial CentreThursday, October 10, 2024 Chicago IL Allstate ArenaSaturday, October 12, 2024 New York NY The Theater at MSGSaturday, October 19, 2024 Miami FL Kaseya CenterSunday, October 20, 2024 Orlando FL Kia CenterSaturday, October 26, 2024 San Juan PR Coliseo de Puerto Ricowww.tiktok.com/@camilowww.instagram.com/camilowww.twitter.com/camilomusicawww.facebook.com/camilomusicawww.youtube.com/camiloLoud And Live, is an entertainment, marketing, media and live events company, merging music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion in creating engaging experiences for audiences globales. www.loudlive.com



