Rock The Vineyards: Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience Announces Grammy-Award Winner Kingfish To Headline 2024 HWFE Concert At Rodney Strong Vineyards

Healdsburg Wine & Food New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Get ready to groove amidst the vines as Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience proudly presents a night of electrifying music featuring none other than GRAMMY-winning guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Christone "Kingfish" Ingram on the Rodney Strong Vineyards Concert Green. Brace yourself for an unforgettable experience that promises to tantalize your senses and leave you craving more. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 16th at 11 am - mark your calendars!From the heart of Clarksdale, Mississippi, Kingfish has risen as the reigning blues sensation of our time, earning accolades from music critics worldwide. Rolling Stone describes his sound as a fusion of B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix, and Prince, making him one of the most thrilling guitarists in recent memory. Prepare to be swept away by his soulful tunes and mesmerizing stage presence.Kingfish's journey from small-town Mississippi to global stardom has been nothing short of extraordinary. He's rocked stages across the United States and Europe, captivating audiences from Sydney to Stockholm. Collaborating with icons like Vampire Weekend, Jason Isbell, and Buddy Guy, Kingfish has cemented his status as a true luminary in the world of blues music.His latest masterpiece, "Live In London," recorded in front of a raucous sold-out crowd at The Garage, is a testament to his raw talent and infectious energy. This is your chance to witness history in the making as Kingfish takes center stage at Rodney Strong Vineyards. "We cannot wait to experience the hottest blues musician in the country at our winery in Healdsburg, where guests will enjoy amazing wine and music nestled among the vines of the Russian River Valley," states Rodney Strong Vice President Global Marketing, Dan Wildermuth.But the fun doesn't stop there! Indulge your taste buds with mouthwatering delights from a variety of food trucks, perfectly paired with Rodney Strong wines available for purchase. And here's the best part: a portion of the proceeds will support Farm to Pantry, a noble cause dedicated to ending food injustice and promoting sustainability."We're beyond excited to welcome Kingfish to the 2024 HWFE Concert at Rodney Strong," exclaimed Steve Dveris. "It's going to be an evening to remember!"Don't miss out on this epic event! Tickets are sure to sell out fast, so grab yours before they're gone. Click here to secure your spot in the ultimate wine and music extravaganza.Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience is a four-day celebration featuring the best of world-renowned food and wines and highlighting the "Makers Behind the Magic." The festival showcases the region's makers - farmers, growers, winemakers, and chefs - alongside globally recognized wines from the greatest wine regions of the world. HWFE highlights vibrant culinary diversity, sustainable farming practices and a deep connection to agriculture, through tastings, Culinary demonstrations, seminars, events, and more, in the beautiful setting of Healdsburg & Wine Country. https://www.healdsburgwineandfood.com/



