Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies and TV 21/02/2024

Sam Mendes To Direct Four Separate Beatles Films Based On Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon & George Harrison

Hot Songs Around The World

Lose Control
Teddy Swims
216 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
235 entries in 22 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
238 entries in 16 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
517 entries in 28 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
102 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
600 entries in 23 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
195 entries in 9 charts
Water
Tyla
271 entries in 20 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
233 entries in 26 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
516 entries in 20 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
241 entries in 17 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
367 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
210 entries in 16 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
402 entries in 24 charts
Sam Mendes To Direct Four Separate Beatles Films Based On Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon & George Harrison
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sam Mendes is set to direct four separate Beatles biopic films, each based on a different member of the iconic band.
Deadline reports that the deal marks the first time that Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison have granted full life and music rights for a film based on their lives.

The idea for the series of films was conceived by Mendes. The interconnected stories will each be told from the individual band members' points of view.

Sam Mendes' work has been seen at The National Theatre, RSC, Royal Court, Old Vic, Young Vic, BAM, the West End and on Broadway. He has directed musicals like Cabaret, Assassins, Oliver!, Company, Gypsy, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. He helmed recent Broadway productions of The Ferryman and The Lehman Trilogy.

He founded and ran The Donmar Warehouse in London for ten years. He was the founding director of The Bridge Project and Neal Street Productions. Awards include Academy Award Best Director, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award Best Director, 2 Tony Awards, 5 Olivier Awards, the Olivier Special Award, 3 Evening Standard Awards, Empire Inspiration Award, Directors Guild of America Award and the Shakespeare Prize. He has also won the Director's Guild Award for lifetime achievement.
Films include American Beauty, Road to Perdition, Jarhead, Revolutionary Road, Away We Go, Skyfall, Spectre, and 1917.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0094531 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0050053596496582 secs