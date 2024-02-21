Lady Gaga's Fortnite Collaboration Will Launch On February 22, 2024



The "

The photo reveals that the collaboration will seemingly be "



The partnership will most likely allow Fortnite players to participate in a music festival, playing as Lady Gaga. Her music will most likely be involved.

*fortnite https://t.co/1FwPHmMfRJ pic.twitter.com/9BSG6S23zh — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 20, 2024





The teasing for the new album comes after the "



A release date, title, and further information regarding Lady Gaga's seventh studio album are being kept under wraps.

