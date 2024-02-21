Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Digital Life and Gaming 21/02/2024

Lady Gaga's Fortnite Collaboration Will Launch On February 22, 2024

Lady Gaga's Fortnite Collaboration Will Launch On February 22, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lady Gaga is taking her talents to Fortnite!
The "Bad Romance" singer took to Twitter to share a photo of her new collaboration with Fortnite. While she did not share much information, the photo for the upcoming project teases that it will launch on February 22.
The photo reveals that the collaboration will seemingly be "Chromatica"-related, as the Fortnite logo is framed by the album's symbol. Gaga also seems to be wearing a costume from the era.

The partnership will most likely allow Fortnite players to participate in a music festival, playing as Lady Gaga. Her music will most likely be involved.

Lady Gaga has also been teasing new music.There is no release date announced for the highly-anticipated album, but Gaga has been teasing new works on her social media in the recent weeks. When a fan inquired when the album would drop, Gaga said that "magic potions take time."

The teasing for the new album comes after the "Stupid Love" singer teased new music on her Instagram account earlier this year, sharing photos from the recording studio.

A release date, title, and further information regarding Lady Gaga's seventh studio album are being kept under wraps.
While news of Lady Gaga's next studio album has not yet been made known. However, her this major feature film, Joker: Folie à Deux, will be released in October of 2024 and is predicted to feature music from the singer.






