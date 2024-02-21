Blake Rose Announces Spring 2024 North American Headline Tour





The Artist Pre-sale launches tomorrow, Wednesday, February 21 at 10 am local time, ending Thursday, February 22 at 11:59 pm local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 23 at 10 am local time. For a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, please visit www.blakerosemusic.com.



The announcement follows the release of "Suddenly Okay," the brand new single and first taste of new music from



"All of my friends say if I don't get up out this cage I'll fade away. Hey, I've got my head so in the clouds I missed the rain. I've not left this room since you said we're through. But hey, if I saw your face, then I'd be suddenly okay," he sings in the catchy, sing-along chorus, reminiscing about a past love.



The new song arrived with an official music video, directed by Johnny Chew for AWAL.



Speaking about the new track,



The new single & EP title track "Suddenly Okay" is available everywhere now.



2024 NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR:

04/05 - Brick & Mortar - San Francisco, CA

04/08 - Barboza - Seattle, WA

04/10 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

04/12 -

04/15 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

04/16 - Subterranean - Chicago, IL

04/18 -

04/20 - Songbyrd - Washington, DC

04/22 - Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

04/24 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

04/28 - Vinyl - Atlanta, GA

04/29 - The End - Nashville, TN

05/01 - Ruin's - Dallas, TX

05/02 - Antone's - Austin, TX

05/05 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

05/06 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA

05/08 - Voodoo Room @ House of Blues - San Diego, CA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Burgeoning singer-songwriter and producer, Blake Rose will embark on his biggest run of live shows to date. The Suddenly Okay Tour kicks off on April 5 in San Francisco, making stops in Seattle, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more, before concluding on May 8 in San Diego.The Artist Pre-sale launches tomorrow, Wednesday, February 21 at 10 am local time, ending Thursday, February 22 at 11:59 pm local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 23 at 10 am local time. For a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, please visit www.blakerosemusic.com.The announcement follows the release of "Suddenly Okay," the brand new single and first taste of new music from Blake Rose in 2024, out now via AWAL Recordings. The title track off Blake's forthcoming third EP, 'Suddenly Okay,' out March 22, fits right into the singer-songwriter's existing canon of infectious but relatable guitar-lead anthems."All of my friends say if I don't get up out this cage I'll fade away. Hey, I've got my head so in the clouds I missed the rain. I've not left this room since you said we're through. But hey, if I saw your face, then I'd be suddenly okay," he sings in the catchy, sing-along chorus, reminiscing about a past love.The new song arrived with an official music video, directed by Johnny Chew for AWAL.Speaking about the new track, Blake Rose reveals, "Suddenly Okay talks through the depressive state that often follows a breakup. It's very easy to slip into a dark hole and wallow in it forever but, no matter how many people try to help, sometimes the only thing that can pull you out of that hole is if you saw that person again." Blake Rose's forthcoming third EP, 'Suddenly Okay' will be released March 22.The new single & EP title track "Suddenly Okay" is available everywhere now.2024 NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR:04/05 - Brick & Mortar - San Francisco, CA04/08 - Barboza - Seattle, WA04/10 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT04/12 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO04/15 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN04/16 - Subterranean - Chicago, IL04/18 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON04/20 - Songbyrd - Washington, DC04/22 - Foundry - Philadelphia, PA04/24 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY04/28 - Vinyl - Atlanta, GA04/29 - The End - Nashville, TN05/01 - Ruin's - Dallas, TX05/02 - Antone's - Austin, TX05/05 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ05/06 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA05/08 - Voodoo Room @ House of Blues - San Diego, CA



