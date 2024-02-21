Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 21/02/2024

Couch Slut Announce New Full-Length Album 'You Could Do It Tonight'

Couch Slut Announce New Full-Length Album 'You Could Do It Tonight'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) NYC's resident misfits Couch Slut have played a veritable strain of drug-fueled, incendiary, hardcore noise rock since 2013. Led by Megan Osztrosits' infernal roar and subversive, vitriolic lyrics, the quintet returns with their fourth full-length opus You Could Do It Tonight, incoming April 19, 2024 from Brutal Panda Records.

The record feels like both a summation and an expansion of the Couch Slut experience to date. On one hand, it features some of the band's most straightforward noise-rock crushers - a prime example: "Ode to Jimbo," which pairs a stomping central riff with lyrics about sloppy-drunk excess, set in Osztrosits' favorite Brooklyn watering hole, Jimbo Slim's. "'Ode to Jimbo' is the first, like, love song that we've ever done, and I did that for my friend's bar that I go to every day," she explains.
Watch / share the "Ode To Jimbo" video, filmed on location at the Brooklyn bar of the same name, here:

Recorded amidst the filth of NYC with Uniform's Ben Greenberg (Drab Majesty, Portrayal of Guilt, Metz) and mastered by Matt Colton at Metropolis Studios in London (Blur, Nick Cave, Thom Yorke), Couch Slut subverts the paradigm and ups the ante in every imaginable way across nine vignettes of perverse, true-to-life storytelling layered over the band's singular, dragged-through-the-mud songcraft. This is a depraved style of noise rock that will scare the living s out of you. Guest appearances from members of fellow NYC compatriots Imperial Triumphant & Pyrrhon scatter across the album, adding layers of cacophony.

With ten full years of pain and suffering under their proverbial belt, along with three prior full-length albums My Life As A Woman (2014), Contempt (2017), and Take A Chance On Rock 'n' Roll (2020), Couch Slut sounds more urgent, threatening, nasty and despondent than ever, and You Could Do It Tonight is the perfect soundtrack for 2024.

Couch Slut will make their European debut at Roadburn Fest on April 19 performing You Could Do It Tonight in full. Additionally, the band has announced a special headlining set at Caterwaul Fest's Afterparty in Minneapolis this May. Stay tuned for more 2024 live shows to be announced soon. Pre-Order You Could Do It Tonight on LP/CD/CS/Digital via Brutal Panda Records or Bandcamp.

Couch Slut, live:
March 1 Brooklyn, NY @ TBD
April 20 Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Fest (Performing You Could Do It Tonight)
May 26 Minneapolis, MN @ Caterwaul Fest






