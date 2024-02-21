Swedish Synth Pop Duo KITE Announce 'Losing b/w Glassy Eyes'





The album's b-side, "Glassy Eyes," arrives today and showcases Kite's mastery of somber, sweeping balladry. Hushed church organ elevates and anchors Stenemo's devastated confessional, swaying between resilience and defeat.



The band describes the song as a reckoning with "the privileged and existential anxiety of drifting through life dispassionately," contrasted with "the yearning to connect profoundly with others and a desire for experiences that stir the soul before facing one's final moments." Like a hymn, the emotion thickens as it deepens, approaching both darkness and divinity: "Deep as Igo, nothing to find / Oh catatonia, I won't cry / Nothing can grow, everything dies / Behind my glassy eyes."



This raw and rousing live version of of the track was performed at Kite's triumphant 2023 homecoming show at Dalhalla, the legendary limestone-quarry-turned-open-air-theater in Dalarna, Sweden. The venue's dramatic acoustics heighten the song'sspatial elegance, further fusing its beauty and tragedy into a forlorn, forsaken eternity.





