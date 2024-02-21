Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 21/02/2024

Swedish Synth Pop Duo KITE Announce 'Losing b/w Glassy Eyes'

Hot Songs Around The World

Lose Control
Teddy Swims
216 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
235 entries in 22 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
238 entries in 16 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
517 entries in 28 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
102 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
600 entries in 23 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
195 entries in 9 charts
Water
Tyla
271 entries in 20 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
233 entries in 26 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
516 entries in 20 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
241 entries in 17 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
367 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
210 entries in 16 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
402 entries in 24 charts
Swedish Synth Pop Duo KITE Announce 'Losing b/w Glassy Eyes'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Swedish synth-pop phenomenon Kite's second seven inch - Losing b/w Glassy Eyes - since signing with Dais Records in 2023 finds the duo of Nicklas Stenemo and Christian Hutchinson Berg swinging for new heights of romantic desolation and baroque grandeur.

The album's b-side, "Glassy Eyes," arrives today and showcases Kite's mastery of somber, sweeping balladry. Hushed church organ elevates and anchors Stenemo's devastated confessional, swaying between resilience and defeat.

The band describes the song as a reckoning with "the privileged and existential anxiety of drifting through life dispassionately," contrasted with "the yearning to connect profoundly with others and a desire for experiences that stir the soul before facing one's final moments." Like a hymn, the emotion thickens as it deepens, approaching both darkness and divinity: "Deep as Igo, nothing to find / Oh catatonia, I won't cry / Nothing can grow, everything dies / Behind my glassy eyes."

This raw and rousing live version of of the track was performed at Kite's triumphant 2023 homecoming show at Dalhalla, the legendary limestone-quarry-turned-open-air-theater in Dalarna, Sweden. The venue's dramatic acoustics heighten the song'sspatial elegance, further fusing its beauty and tragedy into a forlorn, forsaken eternity.







Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0089090 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0052034854888916 secs