OMD Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Over the past four decades - give or take a decade break - the illustrious and critically acclaimed Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) have sold over 40 million records worldwide, establishing them as electronic synthesiser pioneers and one of Britain's best-loved pop groups.
Their 13 long players include benchmark-raising classics Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (1980), Organisation (1980), Architecture & Morality (1981), and Dazzle Ships (1983). OMD conquered the United States, and yielded the 1986 hit, "If You Leave" from the Pretty In Pink Soundtrack. They have also achieved 12 top 20 hits on the UK Singles Chart, as well as three top 20 hits on the US Billboard Hot 100.
Following the recent celebration of their 40th anniversary, OMD returned last year with their first new studio album since 2017's highly praised The Punishment Of Luxury, a record entitled Bauhaus Staircase (released via White Noise through The Orchard). The record is regarded as OMD's most explicitly political record and the crowning achievement of their desire to be both Stockhausen and Abba - born from the impetus to kickstart new explorations during lockdown when, as Andy McCluskey admits: "I rediscovered the creative power of total boredom."
Predominantly written, recorded, and mixed by both McCluskey and Paul Humphreys (who has recently become a second-time father), Bauhaus Staircase's other main external influence was David
Watts, mainly known as a rock producer who helmed Sheffield band The Reytons' recent No 1 album and mixed two tracks on the new OMD record. With Bauhaus Staircase, OMD have created a landmark album worthy of their finest work, showing a duo who are still perfectly in sync 45 years after their first gig at legendary Liverpool club Eric's.
"I'm very happy with what we've done on this record," McCluskey summarizes. "I'm comfortable if this is OMD's last statement." In celebration of their new LP, OMD have also returned to the stage, currently in the midst of 40 sold out shows across Europe, UK & Ireland, including their biggest ever London headline show at London's O2 Arena
on March 24th.
Earlier this year, OMD announced their return to the States as well, with two dates at The Greek in Los Angeles (September 19 and 20). Now, the band has finally announced a full series of fall 2024 North American tour dates - tickets are on sale this Friday, February 23.
"We are so excited to be able to tour again with a brand new album to showcase," says Andy McCluskey. "It's been six years since we learned new songs for live performances. The songs from Bauhaus Staircase will fit beautifully into our setlist - we just have to choose which five to play, as we have to treat people to the hits as well!"
Walt Disco
will be supporting OMD on all North American dates. "Joining OMD on this incredible tour of the US and Canada feels beyond our wildest dreams.", says the band. "The tour across Europe
and the UK so far has been nothing short of magic. OMD have always been musical heroes for us, but the support, wisdom, and friendship they've afforded us during our time together has deepened our respect for them more than we could have imagined. For a band like us, being given this opportunity could mean having a career, and we can't wait to show OMD that their faith has been well placed."
OMD TOUR DATES 2024:
UK/EU LEG:
Tue Feb 27th - Belfast - Ulster Hall
Wed Feb 28th - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre
Fri Mar 1st - Manchester - O2 Apollo
Sun Mar 3rd - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena
Tue Mar 5th - Leeds - First Direct Arena
Wed Mar 6th - Edinburgh - Usher
Hall
Fri Mar 8th - Glasgow - Royal Concert Hall
Sat Mar 9th - Newcastle - O2 City Hall
Sun Mar 10th - Sheffield - City Hall
Tue Mar 12th - Leicester - De Montfort Hall
Wed Mar 13th - Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall
Fri Mar 15th - Wolverhampton - Civic Hall
Sat Mar 16th - Swansea - Swansea Arena
Sun Mar 17th - Southend-On-Sea - Cliffs Pavillion
Tue Mar 19th - Bristol - Beacon
Wed Mar 20th - Oxford - New Theatre
Fri Mar 22nd - Portsmouth - Guildhall
Sat Mar 23rd - Ipswich - Regent
Sun Mar 24th - London - The O2
Tue Mar 26th - Brighton - Dome
Wed Mar 27th - Eastbourne - Winter Gardens
US LEG - Tickets On Sale 2/23:
Wed Sep 11th - Vancouver BC - Orpheum
Thu Sep 12th - Seattle WA - Moore Theatre
Fri Sep 13th - Portland OR - Roseland Theater
Sun Sep 15th - Oakland CA - Fox Theater
Tue Sep 17th - Las Vegas
NV - House of Blues
Wed Sep 18th - Phoenix
AZ - The Van Buren
Thu Sep 19th - Los Angeles CA - Greek Theatre
Fri Sep 20th - Los Angeles CA - Greek Theatre
Sat Sep 21st - San Diego
CA - Balboa Theatre
Tue Sep 24th - Salt Lake City UT - Union Events Center
Wed Sep 25th - Denver CO - Paramount Theatre
Fri Sep 27th - Dallas TX - Majestic Theater
Sat Sep 28th - Austin TX - The Moody Theater @ ACL Live
Sun Sep 29th - Houston
TX - Bayou Music
Center
Fri Oct 4th - Minneapolis MN - First Avenue
Sat Oct 5th - Chicago
IL - Riviera Theatre
Sun Oct 6th - Royal Oak MI - Royal Oak Music
Theatre
Tue Oct 8th - Toronto ON - History
Wed Oct 9th - Cleveland OH - House of Blues
Thu Oct 10th - New York NY - Terminal 5
Sat Oct 12th - Huntington NY - The Paramount
Sun Oct 13th - Boston
MA - House of Blues
Tue Oct 15th - Glenside PA - Keswick Theatre
Wed Oct 16th - Washington DC - Lincoln Theatre
Fri Oct 18th - Atlanta GA - Buckhead Theater
Sat Oct 19th - Orlando FL - The Plaza Live
Sun Oct 20th - St Petersburg FL - Jannus Live