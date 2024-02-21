OMD Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates





Their 13 long players include benchmark-raising classics Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (1980), Organisation (1980), Architecture & Morality (1981), and Dazzle Ships (1983). OMD conquered the United States, and yielded the 1986 hit, "If You Leave" from the Pretty In Pink Soundtrack. They have also achieved 12 top 20 hits on the UK Singles Chart, as well as three top 20 hits on the US Billboard Hot 100.



Following the recent celebration of their 40th anniversary, OMD returned last year with their first new studio album since 2017's highly praised The Punishment Of Luxury, a record entitled Bauhaus Staircase (released via White Noise through The Orchard). The record is regarded as OMD's most explicitly political record and the crowning achievement of their desire to be both Stockhausen and Abba - born from the impetus to kickstart new explorations during lockdown when, as Andy McCluskey admits: "I rediscovered the creative power of total boredom."



Predominantly written, recorded, and mixed by both McCluskey and Paul Humphreys (who has recently become a second-time father), Bauhaus Staircase's other main external influence was



"I'm very happy with what we've done on this record," McCluskey summarizes. "I'm comfortable if this is OMD's last statement." In celebration of their new LP, OMD have also returned to the stage, currently in the midst of 40 sold out shows across Europe, UK & Ireland, including their biggest ever London headline show at London's O2



Earlier this year, OMD announced their return to the States as well, with two dates at The Greek in Los Angeles (September 19 and 20). Now, the band has finally announced a full series of fall 2024 North American tour dates - tickets are on sale this Friday, February 23.

"We are so excited to be able to tour again with a brand new album to showcase," says Andy McCluskey. "It's been six years since we learned new songs for live performances. The songs from Bauhaus Staircase will fit beautifully into our setlist - we just have to choose which five to play, as we have to treat people to the hits as well!"



OMD TOUR DATES 2024:

UK/EU LEG:

Tue Feb 27th - Belfast - Ulster Hall

Wed Feb 28th - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

Fri Mar 1st - Manchester - O2 Apollo

Sun Mar 3rd - Liverpool - M&S Bank Arena

Tue Mar 5th - Leeds - First Direct Arena

Wed Mar 6th - Edinburgh -

Fri Mar 8th - Glasgow - Royal Concert Hall

Sat Mar 9th - Newcastle - O2 City Hall

Sun Mar 10th - Sheffield - City Hall

Tue Mar 12th - Leicester - De Montfort Hall

Wed Mar 13th - Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall

Fri Mar 15th - Wolverhampton - Civic Hall

Sat Mar 16th - Swansea - Swansea Arena

Sun Mar 17th - Southend-On-Sea - Cliffs Pavillion

Tue Mar 19th - Bristol - Beacon

Wed Mar 20th - Oxford - New Theatre

Fri Mar 22nd - Portsmouth - Guildhall

Sat Mar 23rd - Ipswich - Regent

Sun Mar 24th - London - The O2

Tue Mar 26th - Brighton - Dome

Wed Mar 27th - Eastbourne - Winter Gardens



US LEG - Tickets On Sale 2/23:

Wed Sep 11th - Vancouver BC - Orpheum

Thu Sep 12th - Seattle WA - Moore Theatre

Fri Sep 13th - Portland OR - Roseland Theater

Sun Sep 15th - Oakland CA - Fox Theater

Tue Sep 17th - Las

Wed Sep 18th -

Thu Sep 19th - Los Angeles CA - Greek Theatre

Fri Sep 20th - Los Angeles CA - Greek Theatre

Sat Sep 21st - San

Tue Sep 24th - Salt Lake City UT - Union Events Center

Wed Sep 25th - Denver CO - Paramount Theatre

Fri Sep 27th - Dallas TX - Majestic Theater

Sat Sep 28th - Austin TX - The Moody Theater @ ACL Live

Sun Sep 29th -

Fri Oct 4th - Minneapolis MN - First Avenue

Sat Oct 5th -

Sun Oct 6th - Royal Oak MI - Royal Oak

Tue Oct 8th - Toronto ON - History

Wed Oct 9th - Cleveland OH - House of Blues

Thu Oct 10th - New York NY - Terminal 5

Sat Oct 12th - Huntington NY - The Paramount

Sun Oct 13th -

Tue Oct 15th - Glenside PA - Keswick Theatre

Wed Oct 16th - Washington DC - Lincoln Theatre

Fri Oct 18th - Atlanta GA - Buckhead Theater

Sat Oct 19th - Orlando FL - The Plaza Live

