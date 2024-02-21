Al Green's Greatest Hits Release Now In Dolby Atmos!



The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Across The Road LLC announced this week that Al Green's historic album "Al Green - Greatest Hits" is now officially available in Dolby Atmos for music at Apple Music. The album joins a virtual who's who of music royalty releasing both historic and new music in this amazing new spatial audio format. Ancillary businesses such as car manufacturers, audio receiver companies, sound bar manufacturers and headphone companies are quickly adopting this new spatial experience.Online music delivery services such as Tidal and Apple Music to name just two are presenting the Dolby Atmos experience in separate playlists.The growth of the Atmos footprint has now moved from the early adopter phase and into the early majority phase.Soon it will enter into the majority marketing phase as so many artists and labels are moving quickly to the Dolby Atmos format. David Ehninger, Across The Road Studio, shares, "Now is the time for forward thinking artists to add their music to this new format, before the library of music gets extremely crowded, this is their chance to get in front of a fast growing market. Lifetime Grammy member Danny Jones (ATR recording and mixing engineer) is a key contributor to the studio's success, in fact his many years of experience as a recording and mixing engineer made all the difference on the Al Green project. Additional Artists representing various genres are also working with us. Clay Melton for example; Melton will release three songs in Dolby Atmos "Back to Blue, Excuses, and Jesus Just Left Chicago".Evelyn Rubio's "Because I Want To" is a marvelous example of music in a quality immersive presence. Jere B and Sound Doctrine recently released three tracks in Dolby Atmos, "Marriage, Incipience, and Obfuscating Euphemisms".The Velvet Rays just released " Something Different ". We are currently working on new music from The Reed Brothers plus we also have some surprise music, unreleased tracks from the Burrito Brothers that sound absolutely Awesome in Dolby Atmos."



