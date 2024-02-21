Alberta Canada's Trashed Ambulance Release New Standalone Single "Kentwood"





Riley Bourne - New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alberta Canada's Trashed Ambulance have released a new standalone single today, "KENTWOOD", which features Amanda Sousa (Winnipeg's Death Cassette) as guest vocalist. Trashed Ambulance will be heading over to Japan next month for a short run of shows.Formed in 2014, Trashed Ambulance has survived a plethora of member changes, hangovers, and COVID cancellations to continue forging ahead as a reputable option in the Central Alberta punk scene. With a handful of EPs, LPs, CDs, and cassettes already under their belt, the boys hit Echo Base Studio in Calgary to work with Casey Lewis (Belvedere) for their latest album, Future Considerations, which was released on Thousand Islands Records in 2022.To date, the band has shared the stage with such punk juggernauts as Face to Face, Belvedere, Voodoo Glowskulls, The Real McKenzies, Good Riddance, Ignite, Brutal Youth, The Murderburgers, and Ten. Foot Pole and have even made an appearance at Pouzza Fest - Montreal's annual premiere punk fest. Watch out for this trio as they continue to conquer the world throughout 2024.Trashed Ambulance:Josh Hauta - Guitar & VocalsJason Ezeard - Bass & VocalsRiley Bourne - Drums & Vocals



