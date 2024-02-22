Superstar Pianist Yunchan Lim Announces Debut Studio Album Chopin Etudes Out On April 19, 2024





Born in Siheung, Korea, Yunchan Lim's musical journey began at the age of 7. He quickly immersed himself in his studies, and at age 13, he was accepted into the Korea New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Yunchan Lim, one of the most talked-about classical artists on the planet right now, announces the release of his debut studio album, Chopin Études via Decca Classics/Universal Music, on April 19, 2024. Hailed as a "One-in-a-million talent" (Dallas Morning News) and having "the potential to become a once-in-generation pianist, one who combines astounding virtuosity with interpretive depth." (The New Yorker), Yunchan will be performing the Chopin Études at his Carnegie Hall debut on February 21.He is the pianist everyone wanted to sign, and hit the headlines (again) when Decca proudly released the news that they had snapped up the musician, following a prolonged bidding war. Known as the 'Classical answer to K-Pop,' he became the youngest-ever winner of the Van Cliburn Competition in June 2022. His magnetic stage presence, combined with deep musicality, has garnered him a devoted global fanbase, leading to sold-out concert halls worldwide. The public has described the teenager's performances as "visceral," "magnetic," and "poetic." His blazing rendition of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No.3 in Texas moved conductor Marin Alsop to tears and reached 13 million streams online. The New York Times named his interpretation in the finals one of the top 10 classical performances of 2022, and The Economist stated, "Anyone needing a break from doomscrolling is advised to join the millions of listeners enthralled by Mr. Lim's Rach 3."Now, setting down the Op.10 and Op.25 Études, Lim joins the esteemed ranks of legendary pianists who have tackled this repertoire before him, including his heroes such as Alfred Cortot, Ignaz Friedman, Joseph Lhevinne, Mark Hambourg, and Sergio Fiorentino among others. It is, he says, entirely deliberate. "The pianists who have performed the Chopin Études are a vast universe to me. I have always dreamed of one day becoming a profound musician like them and wanted to follow in their footsteps. So it is truly an honour for me to record Chopin's Études with Decca.". The album cover, shot on film, pays homage to the golden age of pianists on Decca from the 1960s, featuring one of the original Decca LP logos.Having declared his wish to devote his life to music and that he would happily spend the rest of his days living in the mountains playing the piano, he contemplates becoming a vessel for the composers: "Within the études, there are such things as the agony of the earth, the regrets of an older person, love letters, longing, and freedom. Even when I was not practising them, the études were maturing deep within my mind." (Yunchan Lim)Lim's performances have consistently enchanted critics and audiences alike, and the pianist is busier than ever, with his upcoming Carnegie Hall debut, the Southbank Centre on March 27 with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Wigmore Hall on April 8, as well as performances with prestigious orchestras such as with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Orchestre de Paris alongside fellow Decca artist Klaus Mäkelä, Verbier Festival, Gstaad Festival, Società dei Concerti di Milano, and the Kennedy Center among other major stages.*Gramophone"He has the potential to become a once-in-generation pianist, one who combines astounding virtuosity with interpretive depth." - The New Yorker"Would it prove just another high-octane pyrotechnical display, short on genuine musicianship, or would it be the real deal? Well before the end of the evening there was little doubt that it was the latter... We're at the start of something special" - Evening Standard"Yunchan Lim's playing is so good you think you're dreaming" - The Times"His London debut was our chance to see what all the fuss is about. Well, it's real" - The I PaperBorn in Siheung, Korea, Yunchan Lim's musical journey began at the age of 7. He quickly immersed himself in his studies, and at age 13, he was accepted into the Korea National Institute for the Gifted in Arts, where he met his teacher and mentor, Minsoo Sohn. Yunchan's international debut came in 2018 when he won awards at the Cleveland International Piano Competition for Young Artists. His talent continued to shine, and by the age of 15, he was the youngest to win Korea's IsangYun International Competition.



