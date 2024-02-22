Adekunle Gold Returns With New Single "The Life I Chose" Out Now



Once again, he reteams with frequent collaborator and GRAMMY Award-winning chart-shaking producer Kel-P [Angélique Kidjo, Wizkid, Davido] on the track. Off-kilter synths underscore an inventive soundscape, blurring lines between genre boundaries and borders with a blend of Afrobeats, and Pop. Lyrically, he takes a victory lap, culminating on a confident chorus, "This is the life I chose." Be on the lookout for a premiere of a cinematic music video to accompany the single.



Adekunle Gold continues to expand the scope of his signature sound. He recently dropped the heartfelt "Look What You Made Me Do (Acoustic)" with his wife Simi, reeling in 111K Spotify streams and counting.



The original "Party No Dey Stop" [with Zinoleesky] catapulted into the Top 10 of the Billboard Top Afrobeats Songs Chart and peaked at #3 on the Official UK Afrobeats Chart. Plus, it has generated over 41 million Spotify streams and 17 million YouTube views on the music video. Of course, it also graced his 2023 debut for Def Jam Recordings, Tequila Ever After.



Beyond piling up over 265 million worldwide streams, the album incited critical applause. In addition to plugs from The FADER, and more,Variety proclaimed, "Nigerian superstar Adekunle Gold is experiencing a renaissance of sorts," and Rolling Stone described his sound as "smooth Afropop." proclaimed, "Tequila Ever After is a love letter to the sounds of Africa that have recently taken the world by storm. It is also a showcase for Gold's growth and experience."



Adekunle just concluded a high-profile North American tour produced by Live Nation and Duke Concept, packing venues in major cities across the United States and Canada. He brought Tequila Ever After to life nightly in front of sold out audiences.



Tequila Ever After includes the singles "Party No Dey Stop," "Ogaranya," and the tracks from his EP Tio Tequila that came out earlier this year. The 17-track album features production from frequent collaborator Kel-P and

It sets the stage for more to come from Adekunle Gold in 2024. Expect more music, shows, and surprises.

