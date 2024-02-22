'We Still Can't Say Good Bye' A Musicians' Tribute To Chet Atkins Due Out 4/19





15. Freight Train: The Chester Bees (Campbell, Clapton, Emmanuel, Gill, Hull, Jackson, Jensen, Knowles, Mason, Moore, Paisley, Pearson, Skaggs, Sutton and Trapp). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CHET ATKINS is the most recorded solo instrumentalist in music history who traveled far to become "Mr. Guitar." The journey took the legendary icon from Appalachian poverty to international acclaim, from utter obscurity to three Halls of Fame. He is a 14x Grammy Award winner, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement recipient, A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee.Now, for the very first time on one album, some of the world's best guitar players and artists join together to pay a musicians' tribute to the innovator, songwriter, producer, record company executive and visionary Chet Atkins, as Nashville and the music industry prepare to celebrate what would have been his 100th birthday on June 20. Featuring 22 players and artists on this 15-track album from the country, rock, bluegrass and acoustic musical realms, WE STILL CAN'T SAY GOOD BYE is due Friday, April 19 on Morningstar Music Productions, distributed by MVD Entertainment.WE STILL CAN'T SAY GOOD BYE was produced by country and bluegrass musician and songwriter and 3 x Grammy-winning producer and guitarist CARL JACKSON (Louvin Brothers) and was recorded at Station West in Nashville, TN with Luke Wooten engineering and mixing. Eric Clapton's guitars were recorded by Simon Climie.The album's first single "Mr. Guitar" will be released Friday, March 15 and is performed by Grammy Award-winning guitarist and artist Tommy Emmanuel C.G.P. and Grammy-winning bluegrass fiddler Michael Cleveland."Mentoring and encouraging people is something that Chet always did," says Emmanuel, one of five people ever named a C.G.P. (Certified Guitar Player) by Chet Atkins. "I try to do this thing with Gareth (Pearson) and I try to do the same with all young people. I encourage them to do things that I learned from Chet. I hope that somewhere somehow, I showed somebody something because of him that changed their life and made their life better. Cause he sure did that for me."The track listing for WE STILL CAN'T SAY GOOD BYE is as follows:1. Mr. Guitar: Tommy Emmanuel C.G.P. & Michael Cleveland2. Lover Come Back To Me: Brent Mason3. Alley Cat: Ashley Campbell & Thor Jensen4. So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad): Vince Gill & Bradley Walker featuring Eric Clapton5. Yakety Axe: Ricky Skaggs with Charlie McCoy6. Sleepwalk: Jerry Douglas & Bryan Sutton7. In His Hands: Carl Jackson8. Mr. Sandman: Gareth Pearson9. Windy And Warm: Brad Paisley10. How's The World Treating You: James Taylor & Alison Krauss11. Caravan: Guthrie Trapp12. All I Ever Need Is You: Sierra Hull13. The Entertainer: John Knowles C.G.P. with Catherine Marx14. I Still Can't Say Goodbye: Vince Gill15. Freight Train: The Chester Bees (Campbell, Clapton, Emmanuel, Gill, Hull, Jackson, Jensen, Knowles, Mason, Moore, Paisley, Pearson, Skaggs, Sutton and Trapp).



