Hurray For The Riff Raff Shares "Hawkmoon," From 'the Past Is Still Alive,' And Official Video





"'Hawkmoon' is a song about running away," Segarra says, "a trans song, and memories of the first trans woman I ever met. Miss Jonathan was a German rapper, poet and train-riding crusty homeless kid who loved to wear the skimpiest outfits she could get away with and was a surprisingly great shoplifter. We became best friends for a winter, before I learned to play music in New Orleans, and I would ride shotgun in her beat up car and search for abandoned houses to sleep in. Meeting her changed my life and opened doors in my mind about gender, though it would take me many, many years to feel free enough to expand within myself. I have always wanted to honor her, since I have not seen her in decades and wonder if she is even alive. She suffered a lot of violence the last time we saw each other, and I think about her often."



"Hawkmoon" follows recent singles "Colossus of Roads," "Snake Plant (The Past Is Still Alive)" and "Alibi," which respectively offered a paean for queerness and outsider culture, formative memories of leaving family and home behind, and a reckoning with addiction and a plea to break through to a loved one who might already be gone. Like each of these songs, The Past Is Still Alive is full of profound reflections and personal stories grappling with time, memory, love, and loss. The album is both a memoir and a roadmap, built on twin pillars of peril and promise that have forever been foundational to this country. It has been praised as "arresting and artfully autobiographical," as the New York Times says in an expansive new profile written by



You can read the full piece from the New York Times, where Alynda Segarra discusses losing their father a month before recording the album, riding the rails and busking in hobo bands, using music to experiment more freely with gender identity, honoring queer elders like Eileen Myles, and why right now "is absolutely the right time for me to be alive, and writing songs," here.



Alynda Segarra will accept The People's Voice Award at Folk Alliance International's 2024 International Folk



HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF ON TOUR

Feb 25 Tipitina's New Orleans, LA

Feb 27 Masquerade Atlanta, GA

Feb 28 Motorco Durham, NC

Feb 29 Atlantis Washington, DC

Mar 1 Foundry Philadelphia, PA

Mar 3 Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NY

Mar 5 Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY

Mar 6 The Sinclair Cambridge, MA

Mar 7 Brewbakers Keene, NH

Mar 9 Higher Ground Burlington, VT

Mar 10 Great Hall Toronto, ON

Mar 12 Skully's Columbus, OH

Mar 14 Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL

Mar 15 Amsterdam Bar & Hall St. Paul, MN

Mar 22 Big Ears Festival Knoxville, TN

Mar 28 Aladdin Theater Portland, OR

Mar 29 Neumo's Seattle, WA

Apr 1 August Hall San Francisco, CA

Apr 2 Harlow's Sacramento, CA

Apr 4 Voodoo Room San Diego, CA

Apr 5 Belasco Los Angeles, CA

Apr 6 Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown, CA

Apr 7 Valley Bar Phoenix, AZ

Apr 9 Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT

Apr 10 Larimer Lounge Denver, CO

Apr 12 Tulips Fort Worth, TX

Apr 13 3TEN Austin, TX

Apr 14 White Oak

Apr 27 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival New Orleans, LA

May 10 Button Factory Dublin, IRELAND

May 11 Deaf

May 12 Mono Glasgow, UK

May 14 Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK

May 15 Castle & Falcon Birmingham, UK

May 16 Strange Brew Bristol, UK

May 17 Electric Brixton London, UK

May 19 La Maroquinerie Paris, FRANCE

May 20 Botanique Brussels, BELGIUM

May 21 Tolhuistuin Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS

May 23 Privatclub Berlin, GERMANY New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hurray for the Riff Raff (aka Alynda Segarra), whose new album, The Past Is Still Alive, is out this Friday, has shared the album's latest single and final preview with "Hawkmoon," a rebellious road song and stirring remembrance of the first trans woman they ever met: a poet, punk, and fellow traveler named Miss Jonathan. The track arrives with a thrilling heist film of a music video, shot along the desolate highways and dusty deserts of a small New Mexican town called Tucumcari. On the run after a string of bank robberies across the southwest, Segarra stars alongside writer, actor, and musician Denny (FX's Pose, Apple TV+'s City on Fire), and together they queer the timeless cool of American outlaws and iconography. They cruise in a classic car, rip shots from the bottle, duck in and out of diners, roll in cash on a motel bed, and bask in the glow of neon signs shining through the night, while channeling inspirations like James Dean and River Phoenix. As "Hawkmoon" reaches its cathartic, rocking climax, the story ends in a poignant piece of spoken word: "Follow me to a place where everyone we love is still alive." You can watch the video, directed by Jeff Perlman, here:"'Hawkmoon' is a song about running away," Segarra says, "a trans song, and memories of the first trans woman I ever met. Miss Jonathan was a German rapper, poet and train-riding crusty homeless kid who loved to wear the skimpiest outfits she could get away with and was a surprisingly great shoplifter. We became best friends for a winter, before I learned to play music in New Orleans, and I would ride shotgun in her beat up car and search for abandoned houses to sleep in. Meeting her changed my life and opened doors in my mind about gender, though it would take me many, many years to feel free enough to expand within myself. I have always wanted to honor her, since I have not seen her in decades and wonder if she is even alive. She suffered a lot of violence the last time we saw each other, and I think about her often.""Hawkmoon" follows recent singles "Colossus of Roads," "Snake Plant (The Past Is Still Alive)" and "Alibi," which respectively offered a paean for queerness and outsider culture, formative memories of leaving family and home behind, and a reckoning with addiction and a plea to break through to a loved one who might already be gone. Like each of these songs, The Past Is Still Alive is full of profound reflections and personal stories grappling with time, memory, love, and loss. The album is both a memoir and a roadmap, built on twin pillars of peril and promise that have forever been foundational to this country. It has been praised as "arresting and artfully autobiographical," as the New York Times says in an expansive new profile written by Lindsay Zoladz. "I get a kind of Springsteen, us-against-the-world feeling," added Conor Oberst, who can be heard on The Past Is Still Alive, in addition to producer Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee) and collaborators such as Anjimile, Meg Duffy, Mike Mogis, Phil Cook, S.G. Goodman, and more. "There's this fighting spirit and world weariness to a lot of the songs, but the delivery is so effortlessly, nonchalantly cool."You can read the full piece from the New York Times, where Alynda Segarra discusses losing their father a month before recording the album, riding the rails and busking in hobo bands, using music to experiment more freely with gender identity, honoring queer elders like Eileen Myles, and why right now "is absolutely the right time for me to be alive, and writing songs," here.Alynda Segarra will accept The People's Voice Award at Folk Alliance International's 2024 International Folk Music Awards - an honor presented to an individual who unabashedly embraces social and political commentary in their creative work and public careers - tonight. It will be followed by a conversation between Segarra and NPR Music critic and correspondent Ann Powers. Then, on February 25, they will begin to perform the music of The Past Is Still Alive on a spring tour of dozens of shows throughout the US, UK, and EU. In partnership with PLUS1, $1 per ticket will support This Must Be The Place and their work to distribute Naloxone - the lifesaving medicine that reverses an overdose, and will be available for free at every Hurray for the Riff Raff tour stop. Find the full list of dates below and tickets at Top40-CHar.HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF ON TOURFeb 25 Tipitina's New Orleans, LAFeb 27 Masquerade Atlanta, GAFeb 28 Motorco Durham, NCFeb 29 Atlantis Washington, DCMar 1 Foundry Philadelphia, PAMar 3 Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NYMar 5 Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NYMar 6 The Sinclair Cambridge, MAMar 7 Brewbakers Keene, NHMar 9 Higher Ground Burlington, VTMar 10 Great Hall Toronto, ONMar 12 Skully's Columbus, OHMar 14 Lincoln Hall Chicago, ILMar 15 Amsterdam Bar & Hall St. Paul, MNMar 22 Big Ears Festival Knoxville, TNMar 28 Aladdin Theater Portland, ORMar 29 Neumo's Seattle, WAApr 1 August Hall San Francisco, CAApr 2 Harlow's Sacramento, CAApr 4 Voodoo Room San Diego, CAApr 5 Belasco Los Angeles, CAApr 6 Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown, CAApr 7 Valley Bar Phoenix, AZApr 9 Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UTApr 10 Larimer Lounge Denver, COApr 12 Tulips Fort Worth, TXApr 13 3TEN Austin, TXApr 14 White Oak Music Hall Houston, TXApr 27 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival New Orleans, LAMay 10 Button Factory Dublin, IRELANDMay 11 Deaf Institute Manchester, UKMay 12 Mono Glasgow, UKMay 14 Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UKMay 15 Castle & Falcon Birmingham, UKMay 16 Strange Brew Bristol, UKMay 17 Electric Brixton London, UKMay 19 La Maroquinerie Paris, FRANCEMay 20 Botanique Brussels, BELGIUMMay 21 Tolhuistuin Amsterdam, NETHERLANDSMay 23 Privatclub Berlin, GERMANY



