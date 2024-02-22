Shawn Brown Releases Lyric Video For "The Sad Ones"





Portland-based singer-songwriter Shawn Brown is releasing his latest single and lyric video, "The Sad Ones," on streaming services this Friday via his label, Bootney Lee Records. Known for his seamless fusion of folk, R&B, and roots influences, Brown's newest release delves into deeply personal territory, showcasing his emotionally resonant, balanced tone. With "The Sad Ones," Brown demonstrates his evolution as a songwriter, crafting poignant narratives that delve into vulnerability and personal growth themes. Through his unforgettable falsetto voice, Brown invites listeners into a safe space where emotions are normalized and serves as a guiding light through life's most challenging moments.

Behind the scenes, Brown enlisted a talented team of collaborators to bring "The Sad Ones" to life. With music and lyrics penned by Shawn Brown himself, production and arrangement by Grecco Buratto, and additional contributions from respected musicians such as Daniel Clarke on piano and Brendan Buckley on drums/percussion, the song embodies a collaborative effort of industry veterans. Following the success of his 2023 single "Road of Bones" and the recent release of his debut book, 'We Almost Are,' Brown continues to captivate audiences with his multifaceted creativity, whether through music or literature, as he explores the universal threads of love, loss, and hope that binds us together.




