Swedish Post-Punk Trio Then Comes Silence To Release 'Ride Or Die' Single

From 'Trickery' abum, released via Metropolis Records New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Swedish post-punk outfit Then Comes Silence, has announced they will release their new single, 'Ride or Die' on March 1. Ahead of that, they share the teaser for this video, presenting the first taste of their seventh album 'Trickery'.The band recently signed to Metropolis Records for the release of this record, which celebrates friendship, unity and belonging to a group - your tribe. The first single, 'Ride or Die', which has already reached #3 in Germany's authoritative DAC Charts, will be released on March 1.Hailing from Stockholm, Then Comes Silence was founded by Alex Svenson in 2012, originally inspired by frequent touring with A Place To Bury Strangers and an attraction to horror and the occult. Today he is joined by drummer Jonas Fransson and Hugo Zombie (Los Carniceros del Norte) on guitar.'Trickery' follows their 2022 album 'Hunger', released via Nexilis Records / Schubert Music (Europe) and Metropolis Records (North America). After dual record deals for the past few albums, Then Comes Silence has signed exclusively with Metropolis Records for this album."For this forthcoming album 'Trickery', we had a change of deal and went full member of the Metropolis Records family. We are ready to embrace the crowd again with our heart and can't wait to get the album out," says frontman Alex Svenson.Recorded by Jörgen Wall (Jay-Jay Johanson, The Hellacopters) over three days at Stockholm's Kapsylen Studio and mixed by Tom van Heesch (Rammstein, Apocalyptica, Backyard Babies), this album was mastered by Svante Forsbäck / Chartmakers (Rammstein, Amaranthe, Ville Valo, The Rasmus, Apocalyptica).These sessions capture the heart and essence of rock. With electronic elements being essential to the new recordings, 'Trickery' is also a salute to punk music, to which Then Comes Silence traces their roots.After debuting with their eponymous album in 2012, Then Comes Silence put out two more albums before releasing 'Blood' via Nuclear Blast in 2016. Their subsequent 'Machine' album was jointly released via Oblivion/SPV and Metropolis Records in 2020.Then Comes Silence unexpectedly became a three-piece just ahead of their 2022 US tour, then setting out to answer the question "could they continue with only three members"? Proving to work well, the band transformed into a trio, their metamorphosis leading to a different way of creating music and performing live.Then Comes Silence has toured and played live with The Fields of the Nephilim, The Chameleons, A Place To Bury Strangers and most recently with The Bellwether Syndicate and Vision Video. With many festivals to their name, highlights include M'era Luna, Wave Gotik Treffen, Amphi Festival, Castle Party and W-Festival.As of March 1, 'Ride or Die' will be unleashed digitally everywhere, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. The full 'Trickery' album will be released on vinyl and CD, as well as digitally, on April 5. Kicking off in late April and May, Then Comes Silence will be touring North America extensively with Vision Video.Music & Lyrics by Alex SvensonPublished by HaHa MusikförlagAlex Svenson - vocals, bass, synthesizerJonas Fransson - drumsHugo Zombie - guitarVideo directed by Gözde Duzer & Then Comes SilenceStarring Johnny Nattsjö as Nebelmeer on synthesizer,Bengii, Lord Of All Possible Pain and Mischief, and El Pseudo as themselvesFrom 'Trickery' abum, released via Metropolis Records



