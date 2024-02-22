Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 22/02/2024

Vancouver, BC's Chief State Release "Living Out A Lie" - The First Single Off Upcoming 5-Song Acoustic EP Out On April 5, 2024

Vancouver, BC's Chief State Release "Living Out A Lie" - The First Single Off Upcoming 5-Song Acoustic EP Out On April 5, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vancouver, BC pop punk trailblazers, Chief State, are debuting "Living Out A Lie" the first single off their recently annnounced 5-song acoustic EP, which promises to redefine your connection with their music. Set to release via Mutant League Records in April 2024, "The Acoustic EP" invites listeners to rediscover Chief State's catalog through a captivating and intimate lens.
The first single "Living Out A Lie" is now streaming here: https://orcd.co/anpj9do.
Pre-save 'The Acoustic EP' here: https://orcd.co/chiefstate

Front man Fraser Simpson says, "As the name suggests, this song is about the feeling of your life being a lie, self-doubt, faking it until you make it, imposter syndrome. Something I constantly struggle with. I've made a lot of choices to get where I am today and often I'm not sure if I'm actually being true to myself. The song also speaks directly about doubt in previous relationships, whether my heart was actually in it. The video, created by the brilliant Lindsey Blane, really tied this idea together and we deliberately ended it before knowing the answer to the guy's proposal. I think we're all a little glossy on the surface, we show what we want to show but once it comes down to a life changing choice, like shown in the video, the truth will come out."

Chief State and Mutant League Records have launched a limited edition "Valentine's Day" shirt design, available exclusively through the Mutant League webstore.
All V-day shirt purchases through April 5th will receive a handwritten lyric by Fraser Simpson of Chief State, along with a song from the upcoming EP.

'The Acoustic EP' Track Listing:
1. Team Wiped
2. Deciduous
3. Living Out A Lie
4. Metaphors
5. Jamie All Over

What others have said about Chief State:
"With hearts pinned to their sleeves and tears staining their cheeks, Chief State deal in pop-punk at its most bittersweet. Delivering as much urgency as you could possibly hope for"- Rock Sound
"Chief State deafen with high-octane pop punk. (10 Pop-Punk Bands Proving The Genre Is Very Much Alive)"- Alternative Press
"Chief State's debut album was well worth the wait. The band continues to incorporate the energy and emotion found in their previous material and created a very memorable record."- Live A Little Bit Louder
"...an instant-classic...Tough Love is chock full of high-quality moments."- The New Fury
"...The perfect mix of modern era punk rock with all the right touches of inspiration from the 90s era bands that littered the rosters of Epitaph and Fat Wreck Chords."- All Ages Zine
www.chiefstate.com
https://www.facebook.com/chiefstate
www.instagram.com/chiefstate
www.tiktok.com/@chiefstate
www.twitter.com/chief_state






