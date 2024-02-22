Four Chord Music Fest 10 Annnounced



www.instagram.com/fourchordmusicfestival New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 2024 edition of the Four Chord Music Festival, celebrating its 10th anniversary, has revealed its dates and the initial lineup of artists.This year's confirmed acts include: A Day To Remember, All-American Rejects, The Story So Far, Something Corporate, State Champs, Motion City Soundtrack, Four Year Strong, The Get Up Kids and many more. See below for the complete lineup.The highly successful independent music festival will be held on June 22 and 23 at the historic The Carrie Furnace in Pittsburgh, PA. Situated within the remnants of the iconic U.S. Steel Homestead Steel Works, the Carrie Blast Furnaces stand as a testament to Pittsburgh's industrial prowess in the 20th century. This unique setting adds a distinctive touch to the festival's decade-long legacy.Attendees can choose from General Admission and VIP tickets, with a new Deluxe VIP tier now available. This exclusive option provides access to a spacious elevated viewing lounge, private bathrooms, a partially open bar, and more, enhancing the overall festival experience.Early Bird GA + VIP tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, February 21st at 11AM ET.Public On Sale kicks off on Friday, February 23rd at 11AM ET.Tickets on sale at FOURCHORDMUSICFESTIVAL.COMSee the lineup below. Additional acts to be announced!Saturday & Sunday, June 22-23, 2024 at Carrie FurnaceAddress: 801 Carrie Furnace Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15218DAY 1 (Saturday, June 22)A Day to RememberThe Story So FarSenses Fail State ChampsFour Year StrongMicrowaveMilitarie GunKoyoEternal BoyDrivewaysAction/AdventureCliffdiverMallory RunDAY 2 (Sunday, June 23)The All-American RejectsSomething CorporateMotion City SoundtrackThe Get Up KidsRelient KTaylor AcornHunnyPatent PendingKeep FlyingPeople R UglyHouse PartiesGoalkeeperDon't PanicOld NeonWhat began in 2014 as a local punk rock festival in a 1500-capacity club, has grown into a massive stadium-sized 2-day destination event, featuring the punk scene's biggest and brightest, while keeping its independent DIY roots intact.Festival founder Rishi Bahl said, "10 years is a long time. Most things that you were into 10 years ago have not survived, so to reach the 10th anniversary of Four Chord Music Fest is something we are very proud of. We really tried to make this one the biggest and best one yet and are stoked to spend the weekend with all of you at our brand new, historical landmark of a location, The Carrie Furnace. Get out the sunscreen and bring the Advil, it is going to be a party."This year, Four Chord Fest welcomes the nonprofit partner Biggies Bullies. Established in 2011, this Pittsburgh-centered organization is dedicated to the rescue and rehoming of pitbull-type dogs in both Pittsburgh and its neighboring regions.Additional sponsors include Monster Energy Drink, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Captain Morgan.www.FourChordMusicFestival.comwww.facebook.com/fourchordmusicfestivalhttps://twitter.com/4chordmusicfestwww.instagram.com/fourchordmusicfestival



