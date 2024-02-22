Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 22/02/2024

Four Chord Music Fest 10 Annnounced

Hot Songs Around The World

Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
219 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
504 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
494 entries in 28 charts
Water
Tyla
262 entries in 20 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
87 entries in 25 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
187 entries in 9 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
405 entries in 19 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
356 entries in 23 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
235 entries in 17 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
215 entries in 26 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
209 entries in 16 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
389 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
247 entries in 17 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
196 entries in 20 charts
Four Chord Music Fest 10 Annnounced
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 2024 edition of the Four Chord Music Festival, celebrating its 10th anniversary, has revealed its dates and the initial lineup of artists.
This year's confirmed acts include: A Day To Remember, All-American Rejects, The Story So Far, Something Corporate, State Champs, Motion City Soundtrack, Four Year Strong, The Get Up Kids and many more. See below for the complete lineup.

The highly successful independent music festival will be held on June 22 and 23 at the historic The Carrie Furnace in Pittsburgh, PA. Situated within the remnants of the iconic U.S. Steel Homestead Steel Works, the Carrie Blast Furnaces stand as a testament to Pittsburgh's industrial prowess in the 20th century. This unique setting adds a distinctive touch to the festival's decade-long legacy.

Attendees can choose from General Admission and VIP tickets, with a new Deluxe VIP tier now available. This exclusive option provides access to a spacious elevated viewing lounge, private bathrooms, a partially open bar, and more, enhancing the overall festival experience.
Early Bird GA + VIP tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, February 21st at 11AM ET.
Public On Sale kicks off on Friday, February 23rd at 11AM ET.
Tickets on sale at FOURCHORDMUSICFESTIVAL.COM
See the lineup below. Additional acts to be announced!

Saturday & Sunday, June 22-23, 2024 at Carrie Furnace
Address: 801 Carrie Furnace Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15218

DAY 1 (Saturday, June 22)
A Day to Remember
The Story So Far
Senses Fail
State Champs
Four Year Strong
Microwave
Militarie Gun
Koyo
Eternal Boy
Driveways
Action/Adventure
Cliffdiver
Mallory Run

DAY 2 (Sunday, June 23)
The All-American Rejects
Something Corporate
Motion City Soundtrack
The Get Up Kids
Relient K
Taylor Acorn
Hunny
Patent Pending
Keep Flying
People R Ugly
House Parties
Goalkeeper
Don't Panic
Old Neon

What began in 2014 as a local punk rock festival in a 1500-capacity club, has grown into a massive stadium-sized 2-day destination event, featuring the punk scene's biggest and brightest, while keeping its independent DIY roots intact.

Festival founder Rishi Bahl said, "10 years is a long time. Most things that you were into 10 years ago have not survived, so to reach the 10th anniversary of Four Chord Music Fest is something we are very proud of. We really tried to make this one the biggest and best one yet and are stoked to spend the weekend with all of you at our brand new, historical landmark of a location, The Carrie Furnace. Get out the sunscreen and bring the Advil, it is going to be a party."

This year, Four Chord Fest welcomes the nonprofit partner Biggies Bullies. Established in 2011, this Pittsburgh-centered organization is dedicated to the rescue and rehoming of pitbull-type dogs in both Pittsburgh and its neighboring regions.
Additional sponsors include Monster Energy Drink, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Captain Morgan.

www.FourChordMusicFestival.com
www.facebook.com/fourchordmusicfestival
https://twitter.com/4chordmusicfest
www.instagram.com/fourchordmusicfestival






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0086110 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0044670104980469 secs