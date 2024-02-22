Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 22/02/2024

Myles From Home Releases New Single 'Dusty Lavender'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailing from Canada, Myles from Home is back with their brand-new single 'Dusty Lavender' infused with a folk-rock vibe and an anthemic chorus that will capture the listeners' attention from the very first note.

Under the direction of the musical genius Myles Hildebrand, Myles from Home is the newest amalgam of jazz and funk-infused rock. Myles from Home infuses rock and roll with new life, drawing inspiration from the colourful worlds of funk and jazz. Their sound explores diverse genres, infused with mellow folk-pop and sorrowful lyrics.

'Dusty Lavender' has a groovy production with guitar, bass guitar, drums, organ, and harmonica. The exceptional vocals are filled with passion and emotion with a heartfelt delivery.

Like many of their songs, Myles wrote the guitar part while sitting on his balcony in Vancouver, Canada, looking out over the Pacific Ocean. After the music was written, the inspiration for the lyrics came much later. "I was having a laugh with a lady I was madly in love with and joked I was going to write a song about all the hippie-witchy stuff she was into and call it Dusty Lavender". Months after she left, I actually did write the song."

On the song, Myles from Home comments, "Some people are into astrology, some are into astronomy. Some people worship the moon, some people design rockets to go there. This song is about loving someone with a different worldview and the struggle to keep an open mind and truly understand them. The simple structure is built around an anthemic sing-along chorus with a briefly mathy harmonica solo. The chorus asks a series of questions and the song concludes with the only logical solution - "I will always love you". We all love a Dusty."
