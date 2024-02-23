Kings Of Leon Announce New Album "Can We Please Have Fun" And 2024 World Tour







Can We Please Have Fun, as its title suggests, is a document of one of this era's great rock & roll bands cutting loose, trying new things, and, yes, having some fun. Recorded at Dark Horse studio in Nashville and produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Florence + the Machine) the album sees a new side of



It was the most enjoyable record I've ever been a part of," Caleb says. "It's like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable," Nathan adds. "I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn't have to be on 11."



The group is gearing up for a monumental year, and they're ready to take the world by storm. "When you have a band, there's a bond like no other, and when you have family, you have a bond like no other," Caleb says. "We have both of those things. I thought, if we put all our energy toward something, who is gonna stop us? Who can stop us except us?"



Can We Please Have Fun - Tracklist:

Ballerina Radio



Nowhere To Run

Mustang

Actual Daydream

Split Screen

Don't Stop The Bleeding

Nothing To Do

Television

Hesitation Generation

Ease Me On

Seen



Tour dates:

Wed, 14th Aug 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center

Fri, 16th Aug 2024 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sat, 17th Aug 2024 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Tue, 20th Aug 2024 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

Thu, 22nd Aug 2024 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

Fri, 23rd Aug 2024 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

Sun, 25th Aug 2024 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre*

Mon, 26th Aug 2024 Santa Barbara, CA Santa

Wed, 28th Aug 2024 Portland, OR Moda Center

Thu, 29th Aug 2024 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Sat, 31st Aug 2024 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Mon, 2nd Sep 2024 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Tue, 3rd Sep 2024 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Thu, 5th Sep 2024 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

Fri, 13th Sep 2024 Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater

Sat, 14th Sep 2024 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady

Mon, 16th Sep 2024 Boston, MA MGM

Wed, 18th Sep 2024 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium

Fri, 20th Sep 2024 Washington, DC The Anthem

Mon, 23rd Sep 2024 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann

Wed, 25th Sep 2024 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Thu, 26th Sep 2024 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Sat, 28th Sep 2024 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tue, 1st Oct 2024 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Wed, 2nd Oct 2024 Laval, QC Place Bell

Sat, 5th Oct 2024 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sun, 30th Jun 2024 London BST Hyde Park

*Not a Live Nation Date



Since their debut in 2003, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY award-winning, multi-platinum rock band Kings of Leon are kicking off 2024 with a string of major announcements. Alongside news of a new label partnership with Geffen Records/Capitol Records/Universal Music, the band has announced their upcoming 9th full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, out on May 10. The hard-charging lead single, "Mustang" is available now, accompanied by a high-flying music video that sets the pace for the album. Kings of Leon also announce a 2024 World Tour. The tour, produced by Live Nation in North America, will hit 26 cities across the US and Canada, starting August 14, 2024. Kings of Leon will also tour internationally with a headline set at BST Hyde Park in London on Sunday June 30 announced today. Additional international dates to be announced shortly. The multi-platinum selling band has had five singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, all seven of their studio albums on Billboard's Top 200 list and two singles that reached #1 on Modern Rock radio. With the release of WALLS, the band garnered their first-ever number one album debut on the Billboard Top 200. In addition, they have had eight Grammy Nominations, three Grammy Award wins, three NME Awards, two Brit Awards, and one Juno Award. They have toured all over the world, playing at top venues and headlining major festivals such as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and Glastonbury. The band will release their highly anticipated ninth full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, on May 10 via Geffen Records/Capitol Records/Universal Music.




