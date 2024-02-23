Bat For Lashes Announces 6th Studio Album "The Dream Of Delphi" Out May 31, 2024





Today also sees the announcement of her first run of headline UK shows in five years including a landmark date at The Barbican on June 24th. Tickets go on sale March 1st with artist presale from 28th February, sign up here for access.



The new single is accompanied by a stunning video shot earlier this winter in the English countryside, produced in collaboration with creative director and choreographer



Part pagan invocation, part celestial synth epic, new single and album opener "The



Speaking on the track, Natasha adds: "This is the manifesto of the album. It's like a spell being cast. It's the conjuring, the manifestation, the drawing-down of Delphi from the ether. This is me calling on her soul. It's about going up into the stars and down into the underworld simultaneously, how celestials and deep guttural sounds can come together, how that reflects the journey I went on. It's about what happens when you're stretched physically, mentally, even vaginally! I think it's just humbled me, too, becoming a mother. It's made me feel more vulnerable than I've ever felt before. But I feel more human, more embodied. I can't escape life by making beautiful things as much as I did. But there's sort of a beauty to my mortality now."



"Motherhood I thought would take me away from my art, but it opened up this massive world," continues Natasha Khan, six albums into a career of vivid creative shifts, examining female archetypes in conceptually rich, musically rewarding explorations - but none of them as personal, raw or vulnerably powerful an experience as "The



Constantly searching for untapped places in herself to make work, Khan suddenly found an extra, fleshy, fertile, raw layer after giving birth to her daughter in the Covid lockdown summer of 2020 - snatching moments in pregnancy and early motherhood to improvise and write, embracing gut instinct and emotional directness, then eventually self-producing what could be her boldest rebirth so far. The



In The



Moments of quiet domesticity sit amongst flashes of existential wonder in these ten spiralling compositions. Lyrics about the break-up of Natasha's relationship with Delphi's father interweave with the place of the mother in the never-ending cycle of life, death and rebirth. Ideas and sounds both ancient and modern also mesh mesmerisingly together, pianos, bass flutes and harps blending with organs, mellotrons and the whirling sound patterns of synthesisers, inspired by her love of female and trans artists like



After teasing new music and live staging last year as part of the



Last year

The



The

The

Christmas Day

Letter To My Daughter

At Your Feet

The Midwives Have Left

Home

Breaking Up

Delphi Dancing

Her First Morning

Waking Up

The





12-Jun Oxford Academy 2, UK

18-Jun Town Hall, Birmingham, UK

19-Jun Beacon, Bristol, UK

24-Jun Barbican, London, UK

25-Jun De La Warr Pavillion, UK

27-Jun Factory International Theatre, Manchester, UK

29-Jun Siren's Call Festival, Luxembourg|

18-Jul Colours of Ostrava, Czech Republic



Natasha Khan is primarily a musician, singer and songwriter and has been a professional recording artist under the moniker "Bat For Lashes" for the past 17 years. She has recently returned back to the UK after 6 years in California with her 3 year old daughter Delphi. She is a multi-disciplinary artist working not only in music, but also across practices in the visual arts and film. Khan has recorded six studio albums, as well as soundtracks for film, podcasts and television over the course of her career. The singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, visual artist and director has been praised by critics and audiences worldwide, scoring 5 top 15 UK albums and playing live shows at Coachella, Glastonbury, Latitude and Laneway amongst others. Her musical works have been included in soundtracks for 'The Twilight Saga', 'The Hunger Games' and campaigns for Thierry Mugler, Chanel, Gucci and Miu Miu. 