Jacob Collier Releases Astonishing A Cappella Rendition Of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" Featuring John Legend & Tori Kelly

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jacob Collier has delivered on the demand that fans have been making since 2021, when he first harmonized Yebba's rendition of "Bridge Over Troubled Water," earning millions of views and thousands of inspired comments across social media. For the past three years, the viral video left followers begging for a full-length rendition, and in a new single out today, he teams with John Legend and Tori Kelly to finish what he started. Expanding his arrangement of the Paul Simon classic, Collier conducts a six-minute mountain of vocals that begins with the original audio as posted on Instagram. After Yebba, Legend and Kelly each take the lead on the following verses, giving astonishing performances backed by the breathtaking, goosebump-inducing breadth of Collier's choral explosion.
As the final preview of Jacob Collier's forthcoming, star-studded album, Djesse Vol. 4, the song also speaks to the project's central pillar of celebrating the human voice. "My voice is only ever as full as the voices around me," Collier explains. "Everyone is welcome, and part of the tapestry. And most of all, creating this album has reminded me that life is full of magic, if only we can remember to look for it in each other."
Out February 29th via Hajanga/Interscope/Decca, Djesse Vol. 4 is Jacob Collier's first new record since his GRAMMY® nomination for Album of The Year in 2021. It also marks the final installment of a four-part series that has solidified his position as one of the most gifted minds in modern times, and one of the moment's most in-demand forces of creativity. "Bridge Over Troubled Water" (feat. John Legend & Tori Kelly) arrives on the heels of recent singles featuring Camilo, Shawn Mendes, Stormzy & Kirk Franklin, Michael McDonald & Lawrence, Brandi Carlile, John Mayer & Lizzy McAlpine, and a co-write with Remi Wolf, but Djesse Vol. 4 includes a total of 16 sweeping songs and a staggering list of special guests. Chris Martin, aespa, Madison Cunningham, Chris Thile, Yelle, CHIKA, Anoushka Shankar, The Aeolians 2018 Choir, Lindsey Lomisand his mother Suzie Collier all appear on top of the album's connective thread and beating heart: a collective "Audience Choir" of 150,000 fans' voices, which Collier recorded in every corner of the world across his last two years of touring. "Collier collaborates widely while also singing, playing instruments, arranging, producing, and engineering himself," as Vulture said when naming Djesse Vol. 4 one of 2024's most anticipated albums. "Your fave literally could never."
Listen to "Bridge Over Troubled Water" (feat. John Legend & Tori Kelly), and tune in for the music video dropping Feb 26th
Crafted in his famed home studio, and on the road while criss-crossing the globe, Djessehas explored and expanded Jacob Collier's wildest dreams, and he invites fans to join and experience the sonic universe ahead of its official release. On February 29th, before the album is available in-stores or on streaming platforms, exclusive listening parties will take place in 500 locations around the world, as well as at the Jacob Collier Djesse Fan Experience in Los Angeles. The pop-up event will feature art installations (including the real live Djesse Vol. 4 sculpture made by acclaimed artist Dustin Yellin), listening areas, never-been-heard-before interactive music stations and more. Additional details to come; follow Jacob Collier on Instagram and socials for info on how to attend.
Leading up to Djesse Vol. 4, Jacob Collier performed "Both Sides Now" with Joni Mitchell at the GRAMMY® Awards, won his sixth career GRAMMY®, and returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to deliver a soul-stirring rendition of "Witness Me" with Tori Kelly, Stevie Mackey and more. He will soon embark on a world tour including SOLD-OUT shows at Radio City Music Hall and dozens of his biggest North American performances to date. Find the full list at jacobcollier.com/tour.
Djesse Vol. 4 Tracklist:
100,000 Voices
She Put Sunshine Little Blue (feat. Brandi Carlile)
WELLLL
Cinnamon Crush (feat. Lindsey Lomis)
Wherever I Go (feat. Lawrence & Michael McDonald)
Summer Rain (feat. Madison Cunningham & Chris Thile)
A Rock Somewhere (feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal)
Mi Corazón (feat. Camilo)
Witness Me (feat. Shawn Mendes, Stormzy & Kirk Franklin)
Never Gonna Be Alone (feat. Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)
Bridge Over Troubled Water (feat. John Legend & Tori Kelly)
Over You (feat. aespa & Chris Martin)
Box Of Stars Pt. 1 (feat. Kirk Franklin, CHIKA, D Smoke, Sho Madjozi, Yelle & Kanyi Mavi)
Box Of Stars Pt. 2 (feat. Metropole Orkest, Suzie Collier, Steve Vai, VOCES8)
World O World