Erick The Architect's Debut Solo Full Length Album "I've Never Been Here" Before Out Now

"I've had dreams of accomplishing what I have now in my youth— and to be able to witness that kind of accomplishment in real time is truly a blessing. I wrote this song as a reminder to myself of the transformation I've experienced throughout my life. The song captures that transformative energy. Striving to obtain financial security, escaping frustration, and holding onto a hope that things will change for the better. Although I did much of this on my own, I cannot only give myself merit for the successes I've been able to enjoy; I've always been part of a team. Some coaches say that the 2-3 zone defense is the one that wins championships, allowing each person to cover a part of the court versus a man-to-man. I feel like that concept directly connected with what I wanted to say within this song, I can do more if I allow someone else to help me to achieve that goal." - Erick the Architect



https://www.erickthearchitect.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Erick the Architect's anticipated solo LP debut - I've Never Been Here Before - will be released tomorrow. I've Never Been Here Before has been met with early raves and coverage from The Fader, XXL, Stereogum, Consequence, Top40-Charts, Billboard, Hypebeast, Soundcloud, Okay Player, WNYC and far beyond. An extensive interview with Rolling Stone explores the project, he was a recent guest on Track Star, and songs from the album have been played on Zane Lowe, KCRW, the BBC (where "2-3 Zone" debuted as a Hottest Record earlier this week), Shade45 and Hot97. Erick, who has over 3.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, has also been featured on the cover of the influential Pollen playlist and several other top lists including New Music Friday in over 10 countries. He will also set out on his biggest-ever solo headlining tour, nearly 40 dates that begin March 25. See below for the full itinerary.Today the rapper/producer/founding member of Flatbush Zombies has shared the music video for "2-3 Zone," which was produced by James Blake. "2-3 Zone" emphasizes perseverance in pursuing your dreams, and refusing to settle for mediocrity. Erick wrote the script and co-directed the video, which also features Blake."I've had dreams of accomplishing what I have now in my youth— and to be able to witness that kind of accomplishment in real time is truly a blessing. I wrote this song as a reminder to myself of the transformation I've experienced throughout my life. The song captures that transformative energy. Striving to obtain financial security, escaping frustration, and holding onto a hope that things will change for the better. Although I did much of this on my own, I cannot only give myself merit for the successes I've been able to enjoy; I've always been part of a team. Some coaches say that the 2-3 zone defense is the one that wins championships, allowing each person to cover a part of the court versus a man-to-man. I feel like that concept directly connected with what I wanted to say within this song, I can do more if I allow someone else to help me to achieve that goal." - Erick the ArchitectI've Never Been Here Before is 16 tracks, a deeply personal and powerful work that explores themes of fearlessness, Black resilience, beauty in darkness and unity over a thrilling mix of hip-hop, soul, dub, psych and beyond. Several years in the making, Erick crafted it in his Los Angeles home studio, and it features several longtime collaborators and new friends: Joey Bada$$, Westside Boogie, George Clinton, Channel Tres, Kimbra, Lalah Hathaway, RÜDE CÅT, Boy Boy, Pale Jay and FARR. Producers include the aforementioned James Blake (who produced 4 tracks on the album), plus Linden Jay and T Minus.The result is a statement-making collection of razor-sharp songs from an artist set free by being his authentic self, and embracing the vulnerability that comes with it.Erick has shared a number of album tracks including "Instincts" featuring WESTSIDE BOOGIE, "Ezekiel's Wheel" featuring the legendary George Clinton (and a corresponding Market merch collaboration designed by Erick), " Shook Up " featuring Joey Bada$$, "Parkour" produced by James Blake and "Ambrosia" featuring Channel Tres.While Erick is a voracious listener of music with wide-ranging tastes, his ideas are often sparked by films, books and art. He references Picasso, Brian Eno, Stevie Wonder, Annie Leibowitz, Keith Haring, Miles Davis and Marlon Brando as creative inspirations for his work and style. "People who revolutionize what they do," he says. Rooted in his Jamaican heritage, nurtured by his formative years in the church, and shaped by personal experiences including the loss of his mother and the turmoil of a difficult breakup, Erick's latest album is a rich tapestry woven from a myriad of influences. From immersive dives into the works of Angela Davis and Malcolm X to marathon sessions of "The Sopranos," his creative journey is a testament to the multifaceted nature of inspiration.Erick the Architect has reached unrivaled heights in the music industry as a solo artist with Flatbush Zombies, including amassing more than 900 million streams, debuting on the Billboard 200, and collaborating with a veritable who's who of over 50 artists including Denzel Curry, Danny Brown, Tech N9ne, and Portugal. The Man. He's also performed in festivals worldwide, been featured in publications like Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Fader, Hypebeast, Complex and Esquire, and performed on multiple late-night shows with the hip-hop supergroup Beast Coast.In 2021 he released the Future Proof EP, and has also scored the original music featured in the new documentary film THE CHOICE IS YOURS (out now on Paramount+), which explores the life of rapper and artist Andres "Dres" Vargas-Titus, part of the legendary 90's hip hop duo Black Sheep.I've Never Been Here Before - Track List:I Am Still2-3 Zone (prod. James Blake)Parkour (prod. James Blake)Breaking Point ft. Baby Rose, RÜDE CÅT & Pale JayMandevillainEzekiel's Wheel ft. George ClintonJammy JamAmbrosia ft. Channel TresShook Up ft. Joey Bada$$ & FARRBeef Patty ft. Boy Boy (prod. James Blake)ColetteInstincts ft. Westside BoogieNeue MuseLeukemia / AM ft. KimbraToo Much Talkin (prod. James Blake)Liberate ft. Lalah HathawayTour Dates:March 25 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it LiveMarch 26 - Dallas, TX - HOB - Cambridge RoomMarch 27 - Houston, TX - HOB - Bronze PeacockMarch 29 - Orlando, FL - The SocialMarch 30 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)April 01 - Washington DC - Union StageApril 02 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music HallApril 03 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere (The Hall)April 04 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry @ The FillmoreApril 06 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground (Showcase Lounge)April 08 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet UndergroundApril 10 - Columbus, OH - Ace of CupsApril 11 - Detroit, MI - El ClubApril 12 - Chicago, IL - Reggie'sApril 16 - Vancouver, BC -Fortune Sound ClubApril 17 - Seattle, WA - NeumosApril 18 - Portland, OR - HawthorneApril 20 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks AmphitheatreApril 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The ComplexApril 24 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchpadApril 25 - Mesa, AZ - The NileApril 26 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation RoomMay 01 - Los Angeles, CA - The RoxyMay 03 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & MortarMay 04 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst (The Atrium)May 08 - Manchester, UK - GorillaMay 09 - London, UK - ScalaMay 11 - Cologne, Germany - CBEMay 13 - Brussels, Belgium - Orangerie @ BotaniqueMay 14 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - BitterzoetMay 16 - Paris, France - BadaboumMay 17 - Zurich, Switzerland - PlazaMay 18 - Vienna, Austria - FlexMay 20 - Warsaw, Poland - HybrydyMay 21 - Berlin, Germany - Frannz ClubMay 22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA Small HallMay 23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen KlubbMay 25 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatrethttps://www.erickthearchitect.com/



