Psych-Tinged And Foreboding, Portland's Sun Atoms Unleash 'Ceiling Tiles' Single, Cohen-Tribute B-Side & Haunting Video

April 6 - SEATTLE, WA - Seagaze Festival, Tractor Tavern Seattle. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Portland alternative pop / postmodern rock outfit Sun Atoms present their new single 'Ceiling Tiles', released via Little Cloud Records digitally and on 7" vinyl. The video follows ghosts on a velvety caper through an endless maze, arriving at a house of cards on the verge of metaphysical collapse. The B-side complements chills with thrills with a unique rendition of the Leonard Cohen classic, re-dubbed 'Tower of Song (in the key of JAMC)'.Written around a compelling baseline by Peter G. Holmström (The Dandy Warhols, Pete International Airport), who also produced this single, the single was mixed by the iconic Jagz Kooner (Massive Attack, Primal Scream, Oasis, Garbage). This is the first taste of the band's sophomore album, to be released in late spring.Vocalist Jsun Atoms (The Upsidedown, Daydream Machine) is joined by Holmström on bass, multi-instrumentalist June Kang, Mars de Ponte (LoveBomb Go-Go), L.A. drummer Eric Rubalcava and Boise native Derek Spencer Longoria-Gomez (Hi Hazel). 2021 brought the band's debut album 'Let There Be Light', also produced by Holmström and mixed by the iconic Stephen Street (Blur, The Smiths, The Cranberries), involving performances by the likes of The Vandelles' Jasno Swarez, The Black Angels' Alex Maas and Gregg Williams (Sheryl Crow, Blitzen Trapper)."When I was a child, I saw a being made of light climb through my bedroom window, they stood at the foot of my bed and reached out to touch my foot," explains Jsun Atoms. "Mesmerizing and haunting, much like the new Sun Atoms single 'Ceiling Tiles', which reveals a story of characters living under a faux sky being manipulated to make it appear that the stars are aligning, when in fact, above this tiled Truman Show, the stars are doing just that. The characters in the song go about their day-to-day dance while the globe they are spinning on becomes an eye."As Sun Atoms kicked off 2024 by playing three sold-out shows at Portland's historic Revolution Hall, opening for Dinosaur Jr., this presented the perfect chance to shoot their new video. With its long stairways and iconic brick facade as the ideal backdrop for this monochromatic video, here unfolds a mysterious tale of characters living between worlds and connected by Jean Cocteau's famously mirrored portal.Filmed by Brady Tuazon, the story follows several characters, who come to life from of a deck of tarot cards. An amalgamation of new colors in psychedelic, dark wave, and post-modern pop, 'Ceiling Tiles' explores a dreamy netherworld peeling away under the heartbeat like a synthesized glove. A cautionary tale of a dystopian future, some of which is already materializing before our eyes now, we follow the characters into a mirror, where they live outside of the lines under a faux sky, only to find that the planet itself is an eye, crying rain. Do they make it through the maze of plastic plants and security guards and get the message out in order to light up the world?As Sun Atoms roams this 113,000+ square foot state-of-the-art concert venue, Brady reveals two worlds, weaving through each other's transparent personas and disappearances like white light on black attire. The band members appear like rare birds in the roles of madcap non-conformist odd fellows living outside of the lines."I wanted to conjure the same feelings I had the first time I saw Sun Atoms perform this song. Jsun and I were in lockstep as we discussed the vision for the video. We pulled in inspiration from Jean Cocteau and other noir films like "The Killing" by Kubrick," explains the video's director, Brady Tuazon."Working within the boundaries of black and white let us emphasize the theme of two worlds in a psychedelic noir manner. Portraying each member as their normal selves and as a ghost version adds another layer to the duality. It makes us ask the questions, "If our own ghosts saw us today, would they be kind and encouraging to us? Or would they be spirits signaling their existence as a cautionary tale? Filming the video was a true testament of the grit and creative solidarity at the core of Portland creatives. We had limited time and resources to pull this off".Apart from Dinosaur Jr., Sun Atoms has played shows with Modest Mouse, Fishbone, Besnard Lakes, The Veldt and New Candys, in addition to performing at Seattle's Freakout Fest and Portland's Lose Yr Mind Fest with Allah Las, Broncho and Night Beats. The band will be touring this spring, starting at Treefort Festival, along with Ty Segall, A Place To Bury Strangers, Neko Case and Built To Spill.As of February 23, the 'Ceiling Tiles' is available on beautiful 7" vinyl and from fine digital platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. Sun Atoms will be releasing a new album in late spring and touring in March-April ahead of that.'Ceiling Tiles' written by Peter G. Holmström, Jsun Atoms, June Kang, Derek Spencer Longoria-Gomez, Mars de Ponte, Eric RubalcavaProduced and Engineered by Peter G. Holmström at Air Traffic ControlRecording (additional drums) by Gregg Williams at The Trench StudioRecording (add. vox) by Tommy Dietrick / Joshua Tree Recording StudioInitial tracking by Eric Crespo at Red Lantern StudiosMixed by Jagz Kooner at Stone Circle StudiosMastered by Keith Tenniswood at Curve Pusher Peter G. Holmström - bass, guitar, sequencers, keysJune Kang - MPC, synths, percussionDerek Spencer Longoria-Gomez - guitar, vocalsMars de Ponte - guitar, keys, vocalsEric Rubalcava - drums, percussionJsun Atoms - vocals, guitarCover artwork by James Coffman. Layout by Sean GothmanVideo directed and Edited by Brady Tuazon'Tower of Song (in the key of JAMC)' written by Leonard Cohen'Ceiling Tiles' video directed by Brady Tuazon with support from Nigel Coutinho, Ryan Gamo, Erik Meharry and Hannah GlavorArtist photos by Erik MeharryTOUR DATES:March 23 BOISE, ID - Treefort Festival, In-store at Record ExchangeMarch 24 BOISE, ID - Treefort FestivalShrine Social ClubMarch 25 SACRAMENTO, CA - Old IronsidesMarch 27 LAS VEGAS, NV - The Usual PlaceMarch 28 LOS ANGELES, CA - The Moroccan LoungeMarch 29 PIONEERTOWN, CA - Red Dog SaloonMarch 30 SAN FRANSCISCO, CA - KilowattApril 5 PORTLAND, Oregon - Star TheaterApril 6 - SEATTLE, WA - Seagaze Festival, Tractor Tavern Seattle.



