^Festival Performance New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Judas Priest share new song "The Serpent and the King," the latest offering from their upcoming new studio album Invincible Shield. The song sees Judas Priest at their heavy metal best, with what is without doubt the most fist pumping track on the album. The single launches today on Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show alongside an exclusive interview with Rob Halford and Zane Lowe. The band have been teasing snippets of the song on socials for over a month, whipping fans into a frenzy for its release.Invincible Shield will be released on March 8, 2024, via Epic Records. The album's previous singles "Panic Attack, "Trial By Fire" and "Crown Of Horns" have been streamed over 15 million times since their release. Judas Priest will embark on a world tour this year, the European leg kicks off in Glasgow on March 11th before taking on North America in April and May. See below for full North American tour routing and head to judaspriestinvincibleshield.com for tickets.Over the past 50 years Judas Priest have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and headlined the world's biggest stages. With their evolving music and live performances also came a powerful unique identity, a look which has both defined the group and influenced future generations of metal bands the world over. With each year the Judas Priest legend continues to grow; 2022 saw them inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and complete a sold-out rescheduled world tour in support of their 50th Anniversary. As we roll into 2024 Judas Priest continue to retain their crown as one of the biggest and best British bands in the world.INVINCIBLE SHIELD TRACKLIST:1. Panic Attack2. The Serpent and the King3. Invincible Shield4. Devil in Disguise5. Gates of Hell6. Crown of Horns7. As God is my Witness8. Trial by Fire9. Escape From Reality10. Sons of Thunder11. Giants in the SkyJUDAS PRIEST: INVINCIBLE SHIELD TOUR DATES:Thu Apr 18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale TheatreFri Apr 19 - Newark, NJ - Prudential CenterSun Apr 21 - Reading, PA - Santander ArenaWed Apr 24 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance CenterThu Apr 25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at FenwaySat Apr 27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Center*Sun Apr 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White RiverWed May 01 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont TheatreThu May 02 - Minneapolis, MN - The ArmorySat May 4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center*Sun May 05 - Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music ParkTue May 07 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Propst Arena*Thu May 09 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville^Sat May 11 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank AmphitheatreSun May 12 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena*Tue May 14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music PavilionThu, May 16 - Columbus OH - Historic Crew Stadium ^Fri May 17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*Sun May 19 - Washington, DC -The Theater at MGM National HarborTue May 21 - Albany, NY - MVP ArenaWed May 22 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview*Not a Live Nation Date^Festival Performance



