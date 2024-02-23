Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 23/02/2024

Judas Priest Share New Song "The Serpent And The King"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Judas Priest share new song "The Serpent and the King," the latest offering from their upcoming new studio album Invincible Shield. The song sees Judas Priest at their heavy metal best, with what is without doubt the most fist pumping track on the album. The single launches today on Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show alongside an exclusive interview with Rob Halford and Zane Lowe. The band have been teasing snippets of the song on socials for over a month, whipping fans into a frenzy for its release.

Invincible Shield will be released on March 8, 2024, via Epic Records. The album's previous singles "Panic Attack, "Trial By Fire" and "Crown Of Horns" have been streamed over 15 million times since their release.

Judas Priest will embark on a world tour this year, the European leg kicks off in Glasgow on March 11th before taking on North America in April and May. See below for full North American tour routing and head to judaspriestinvincibleshield.com for tickets.

Over the past 50 years Judas Priest have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and headlined the world's biggest stages. With their evolving music and live performances also came a powerful unique identity, a look which has both defined the group and influenced future generations of metal bands the world over. With each year the Judas Priest legend continues to grow; 2022 saw them inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and complete a sold-out rescheduled world tour in support of their 50th Anniversary. As we roll into 2024 Judas Priest continue to retain their crown as one of the biggest and best British bands in the world.

INVINCIBLE SHIELD TRACKLIST:
1. Panic Attack
2. The Serpent and the King
3. Invincible Shield
4. Devil in Disguise
5. Gates of Hell
6. Crown of Horns
7. As God is my Witness
8. Trial by Fire
9. Escape From Reality
10. Sons of Thunder
11. Giants in the Sky

JUDAS PRIEST: INVINCIBLE SHIELD TOUR DATES:
Thu Apr 18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Fri Apr 19 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Sun Apr 21 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
Wed Apr 24 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center
Thu Apr 25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sat Apr 27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Center*
Sun Apr 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River
Wed May 01 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre
Thu May 02 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Sat May 4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center*
Sun May 05 - Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music Park
Tue May 07 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Propst Arena*
Thu May 09 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville^
Sat May 11 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sun May 12 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena*
Tue May 14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Thu, May 16 - Columbus OH - Historic Crew Stadium ^
Fri May 17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*
Sun May 19 - Washington, DC -The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Tue May 21 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
Wed May 22 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
*Not a Live Nation Date
^Festival Performance






