Post Malone & Eddie Vedder Perform "Better Man" / Reportin' For Duty Raises Over $1 Million For EB Research



Taking place at Humble Baron at Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, TN, the concert and live auction helped support EBRP, which funds innovative and life-saving rare disease research projects.















The CEO of EB Research Partnership, Michael Hund, continues, "We're inspired by the dedication of our co-founders, Jill and Eddie, and the entire Vedder family - their ability to unite our community of families, researchers, doctors, supporters and incredible artists is a true gift. It's an honor to celebrate the life of



Founded in 2010 by a group of dedicated parents along with Jill Vedder and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The second annual Reportin' For Duty took place last weekend, honoring the late Leslie Jordan's life of service by raising over $1 Million for EB Research Partnership (EBRP), an organization close to his heart that is dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). The night featured intimate performances from Post Malone, EBRP Co-Founder Eddie Vedder, The War And Treaty, Jelly Roll, Ruby Amanfu, Jake Wesley Rogers and Dan Spencer.Taking place at Humble Baron at Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, TN, the concert and live auction helped support EBRP, which funds innovative and life-saving rare disease research projects. Eddie Vedder on the event: "I can't find words to say how powerful and inspiring it was to be gathered with such incredible musicians under one small roof for a cause that's so impactful on young people's lives. The performances by Post Malone, The War and Treaty, Jake Wesley Rogers, Jelly Roll, Ruby Amanfu, Dan Spencer and Danny Myrick, were some of their best I've ever witnessed. I had chills. Had tears. And all the while with a grin of positivity and action. I speak for the entire tight-knit organization of EBRP that we are all so grateful for all the artists, their energies, and the energy of a beautiful crowd as well. THANK YOU! The generosity of all who were involved is tremendously appreciated and will help us continue to fund research aimed at curing EB by 2030." Post Malone adds, "I love when music connects me to great people, like Eddie and good causes, like EB Research Partnership. Eddie is someone I look up to as a dad, a musician, and a person. I'm honored that he's brought me into the EB community. Rowan is a superhero, and I'm very thankful to be able to support people like her bravely battling EB." Danny Myrick, Music Director for Reportin' for Duty, adds "It's been the honor of a lifetime to take an event that began as a tribute to the wonderful Leslie Jordan and make it a tradition. In his spirit of 'reportin' for duty,' our desire is to lift the voices of those in need."The CEO of EB Research Partnership, Michael Hund, continues, "We're inspired by the dedication of our co-founders, Jill and Eddie, and the entire Vedder family - their ability to unite our community of families, researchers, doctors, supporters and incredible artists is a true gift. It's an honor to celebrate the life of Leslie Jordan, and continue his legacy by hosting an event that serves others and uplifts everyone. We are thankful for all who reported for duty and joined us in our mission to heal and cure EB."Founded in 2010 by a group of dedicated parents along with Jill Vedder and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, EB Research Partnership (EBRP) is the largest 501(c)(3) nonprofit funding research aimed at finding a cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). EB is a devastating and life-threatening genetic skin disorder that affects children from birth. Children with EB are often called "Butterfly Children," lacking critical proteins that bind the skin together. With skin as fragile as a butterfly's wings, they experience constant pain, severe blisters, disfigurement, and internal and external wounds that may never heal. EBRP's goal is to cure EB by 2030 and create a blueprint that can impact thousands of other rare diseases. To learn more, visit www.ebresearch.org



