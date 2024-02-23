Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 23/02/2024

Atomic Life Release Debut Single "Hit Me First"; Self-Titled EP Coming Soon

Atomic Life Release Debut Single "Hit Me First"; Self-Titled EP Coming Soon
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Atomic Life is a supergroup made up of pillars of the New York hardcore world. The Long Island based alternative rock band features the incomparable world-known drummer Billy Rymer (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Ho9909, Thoughtcrimes), Cody Hosza (Glassjaw) on guitar, and Michael Sadis (NK, The Rivalry) on bass. Joining these titans is Adea Frances; a fresh talent and multi-disciplined performance artist who compliments Atomic Life's high-energy songs with her powerful vocals and haunting lyrics.

The band's debut single "Hit Me First" is out now and serves as an introductory listen to an exciting new force in music.

"Hit Me First," blisters in fury at every twist and turn, kicking down doors and putting their stamp on the indie rock scene. Lead singer Adea Francis provides frantic vocals with memorable hooks and lyrics, describing the song as her "deepest wish that straddles the thin line between forbidden desires and sinister intentions."

Atomic Life will be playing their first official show with the Bang Gamblers in late-March.
Saturday March 30- New York City @ Heaven Can Wait (Gamblers - Pulverizer Album release show featuring: Atomic Life, Beat Radio and I love You, Im Sorry) [Tickets] (https://www.ticketweb.com/event/gamblers-pulverizer-album-heaven-can-wait-tickets/13524023?pl=CIB&REFID=clientsitewp&edpPlParam=%3Fpl%3DCIB)
www.atomic-life.com
www.instagram.com/atomiclifeofficial








