Shinedown Debuts On Top 40 With Crossover Hit 'A Symptom Of Being Human'

The band was named #1 on Billboard's Greatest Of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists Chart, notching the most ever #1s (19) in the 40-year history of the Mainstream Rock Songs Chart, making New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum, chart-topping band Shinedown's crossover hit "A Symptom Of Being Human" has debuted on the Top 40 chart. The track was the second most added song on the format this week behind Beyonce's "Texas Hold 'Em," with notable adds including Z100 and SiriusXM Hits 1."A Symptom Of Being Human" is the fourth #1 Active Rock single from the band's acclaimed seventh studio album Planet Zero (Atlantic Records) and has extended the band's record for most No. 1 songs on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart (21) and their record for the most No. 1's in the history of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart (19).The track also sits in the Top 10 at Alternative Radio, further cementing its multi-format success.It's rare for a rock band to break into pop music, but Shinedown has always believed that music is universal and doesn't have to be put in a genre box, as evidenced by the response to "A Symptom Of Being Human" resonating with all listeners across multiple formats with its uplifting and important message about how we are all a work in progress. Collectively, "A Symptom Of Being Human" has amassed tens of millions of streams across all versions including a new live version, pop remix, acoustic version, and piano version. Shinedown front man Brent Smith recently sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss the success of "Symptom" as well as the band's decades-long career speaking out and singing about mental health and the human connection.Multi-platinum band Shinedown - Brent Smith [vocals], Zach Myers [guitar], Eric Bass [bass, production], and Barry Kerch [drums] - embody the kind of creative dynamism, constant evolution, singular vision, and uncompromising honesty that transcends boundaries.The record-breaking band, known for their timely and timeless messages behind their chart-topping songs that resonate with not only their global audience and the rock community, but our culture at large, has achieved astronomical success since its inception over two decades ago with 21 #1 Active Rock hits, 15 platinum and gold singles, platinum or gold certification for all of their albums, billions of global streams, and 10 million albums sold worldwide. Shinedown has also become an essential cultural force as evidenced by their major media acclaim, with looks including USA Today, PEOPLE, HuffPost, Forbes, Salon, Consequence, Men's Journal, Buzzfeed, Interview Magazine, and Grammy.com, participation in the prestigious 92Y Talks series, and national TV performances.The band was named #1 on Billboard's Greatest Of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists Chart, notching the most ever #1s (19) in the 40-year history of the Mainstream Rock Songs Chart, making Shinedown the biggest rock radio band in history. Their latest album, 2022's Planet Zero, debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart and the Official UK Albums Chart and at #1 on six other Billboard charts including Top Album Sales, Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative Albums Charts, and has spawned 4 #1 rock singles.



