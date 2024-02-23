Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 23/02/2024

Kid Cudi Releases Insano (Nitro Mega) Features 18 New Tracks!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Building out an artistic realm without comparison, GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum sonic visionary, artist, producer, actor and director Kid Cudi unveils a brand new offering entitled, INSANO (NITRO MEGA), out now via Republic Records/Universal Music. He has magnified the world of his 2024 ninth studio album, INSANO, with 18 brand new tracks on INSANO (NITRO MEGA). As such, he delivers not just a spiritual successor, but a fully realized body of work in its own right and, as Cudi put it on Twitter, "a continuation, a elevation of the vibes."
It notably includes a like minded cohort of talent, namely Wiz Khalifa, Lil Yachty, Bone Thugs & Harmony, Chip The Ripper and more. Check out the full tracklisting below.

To celebrate the arrival of these albums, he will embark on the INSANO WORLD TOUR joined by special guests Pusha T, JADEN, and more. Stay tuned for dates, cities, and venues soon.

INSANO (NITRO MEGA) TRACKLIST:
HUMAN MADE
DIAMONDS LIGHTS FAST CARS ft. Wiz Khalifa
WIN OR LOSE ft. Chip The Ripper
CHUNKY
BABE AND I
CRASH TEST CUDI
WILLIS ft. Willis Wilkins + Willy McDoogan
EVERYBODY LIKE ft. Pusha T
ELECTROWAVEBABY 2.0
ANIMATE ft. Chip The Ripper
ROUND N ROUND ft. Lil Yachty
DOSE OF DOPENESS (2007)
ROCKET (2011)
ILL WHAT I BLEED
ALL MY LIFE
I JUST WANNA GET ft. Bone Thugs & Harmony + Chip The Ripper
MOON MAN SHIT
SUPERBOY

Thus far, INSANO has piled up tens of millions of streams and earned critical acclaim. Glide Magazine raved, "These 21 tracks make up a cosmic journey through the many faces of Cudi's creativity, an unapologetic victory lap for an innovative voice with very little to prove to anyone except himself," and FAULT professed, "Cudi has once again shattered expectations." CLASH put it best, "INSANO can be riveting."
It features Travis Scott, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, DJ Drama as well as the late XXXTentacion.

The last time we heard from Cudi was on 2022's ENTERGALACTIC—which landed in tandem with the companion NETFLIX project of the same name that was recently nominated for an EMMY Award for "Outstanding Animated Program". Beyond piling up hundreds of millions of streams, Pitchfork hailed it as "some of his most purely enjoyable music in a decade." Upon arrival, it bowed in the Top 15 of the Billboard 200 and emerged as his seventh Top 20 debut on the respective chart. Plus, it earned a nomination in the category of "Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album" at the NAACP Image Awards. Stay tuned for more from Kid Cudi!






