Multi-Platinum Artist Kodak Black Has The Sauce On New Single & Music Video "Shampoo"
Hot Songs Around The World
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
230 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
511 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
512 entries in 28 charts
Water
Tyla
266 entries in 20 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
97 entries in 25 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
191 entries in 9 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
414 entries in 19 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
363 entries in 23 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
237 entries in 17 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
229 entries in 26 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
209 entries in 16 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
398 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
251 entries in 17 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
211 entries in 20 charts
Most read news of the week
Ariana Grande's New Album Blends House Music With Elements Of R&B, Reminiscent Of A Fusion Between 'Sweetener' And 'Thank U, Next'
Salute To Service Advances Asian Veterans : Johnny Cash Tribute Concert Benefits Veterans Recognition
Vancouver, BC's Chief State Release "Living Out A Lie" - The First Single Off Upcoming 5-Song Acoustic EP Out On April 5, 2024
Featuring Members Of Evanescence, Alice Cooper & Granny 4 Barrel, Killington Pit Announce New Cover Song 'Riding On The Wind' Out Now