Multi-Platinum Artist Kodak Black Has The Sauce On New Single & Music Video "Shampoo"

Combining street vignettes with the soul of a world-weary blues singer, Kodak New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kicking off another bold era, multi-Platinum rapper Kodak Black unleashes new single and music video "Shampoo" out now via Vulture Love/ Capitol Records/ Universal Music.Upholding the hallmarks of his signature Broward style, the DzyOnDaBeat produced track pops off as classic Kodak. His unmistakable flow glides over an ethereal synth loop complemented by head-nodding 808s and skittering hi-hats. On "Shampoo" he effortlessly shifts his cadence as he victoriously and confidently assures, "I got the sauce - like a condiment."In the accompanying visual directed by MADEINEWYORK, he pulls up to a San Diego Padres game surrounded by friends and family and immediately his presence is felt throughout the stadium. He sips from a bottle of Grey Goose outside, poses in pictures with fans, raps to the camera in the garage, and flexes his dance moves.It follows on the heels of his visceral visual for "Lemme See." Beyond reeling over 5 million video views, Rolling Stone touted it among "All the Songs You Need to Know This Week." "Lemme See" is the standout of his most recent introspective album When I Was Dead.As one of the culture's most visceral and vital voices, he continues to average 28 million monthly listeners on Spotify with nearly 25 billion global streams. He shows no signs of letting up.Combining street vignettes with the soul of a world-weary blues singer, Kodak Black is rap's most indelible innovator. Since releasing "No Flockin" in 2014, the 26-year-old has turned pain, and mortal danger into block boy scripture. He's earned 42 Billboard Hot 100 chart placements, billions of streams, over 30 platinum and gold RIAA-certified records, and status as one of his generation's most gifted songwriters. He reinforces his reputation with When I Was Dead, a cathartic new album for Capitol Records. After building momentum with popular freestyles, Kodak consummated his level-up with Project Baby, a 2013 mixtape that crystallized his penchant for immediate, first-person narratives and anthemic hooks that invoked the spirit of his neighbourhood. By 2016, he'd become XXL Freshman. The following year, his debut album Painting Pictures debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album. In 2018, his Travis Scott and Offset-featured single, "ZEZE," peaked at No. 2. Despite several stints in prison, his winning streak has only continued. At the end of 2021, Kodak's searing " Super Gremlin " peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. His appearances on Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers only reaffirmed his status as a young legend. On the way to superstardom, he's also become an entrepreneur and a philanthropist. He's launched two labels—Sniper Gang and the newer Vulture Love - which he hopes will reinforce the reality raps he's let loose since before he was old enough to drive.



