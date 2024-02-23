"I Want To Return To My Roots": Grammy Nominated Producer Chris "Big Duke" Announces First Solo Release, #LOFIDUKE - Vol. 1





Set to release on Feb. 23, the seven-track instrumental EP is Big Duke's first full-length solo project and features a wide range of productions, from dark and vibey cuts to more upbeat and melodic tracks.

"I just wanted to really tap into the producer community more," Malloy said. "A lot of my work nowadays is more so industry stuff, like commercial release stuff, so I want to get back to me. The essence of why I started making music and producing was just because I was inspired to."



The Cleveland-born, LA-based producer has an impressive catalog of collaborations, working with artists such as Kanye West, The Game, 21 Savage,



Big Duke was featured in the game NBA 2K as a part of their Producer Series in 2023, and his song "



He got his start working with numerous up-and-coming artists in Cleveland. A jack of all trades, Big Duke has had a hand in production, management, business ownership, and many other successful projects.



Now over 17 years into his music career, he described this project as a way for him to "get back to his roots."

"It's fulfilling in both ways where it's something for the people, but it's also for me," Big Duke said.



#LOFIDUKE - Vol. 1 is designed to give listeners a more intimate peek into Big Duke's production, where he can showcase what he has been working on in a more isolated, personal setting. All seven tracks fill the room and are created to evoke feelings and positive energy.



No matter what type of track it is, Big Duke emphasized that there is always something going on that would keep listeners engaged.

"It just feels good," Big Duke said. "When it's going on in the background and you're bobbing your head, I just want to capture a feeling. Any feeling." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of LA's most skilled producers is putting himself in the spotlight with a project hot enough to become the backing track of 2024. The multi-talented Chris "Big Duke" Malloy has announced the release of his newest project, #LOFIDUKE - Vol. 1.Set to release on Feb. 23, the seven-track instrumental EP is Big Duke's first full-length solo project and features a wide range of productions, from dark and vibey cuts to more upbeat and melodic tracks."I just wanted to really tap into the producer community more," Malloy said. "A lot of my work nowadays is more so industry stuff, like commercial release stuff, so I want to get back to me. The essence of why I started making music and producing was just because I was inspired to."The Cleveland-born, LA-based producer has an impressive catalog of collaborations, working with artists such as Kanye West, The Game, 21 Savage, Diddy and others. He has major production credits on Symba's album "Results Take Time" and The Game's "Drillmatic."Big Duke was featured in the game NBA 2K as a part of their Producer Series in 2023, and his song " No Favors " with pineappleCITI was added to the game as an exclusive release this year along with Maxsteppers ft. Bigxthaplug.He got his start working with numerous up-and-coming artists in Cleveland. A jack of all trades, Big Duke has had a hand in production, management, business ownership, and many other successful projects.Now over 17 years into his music career, he described this project as a way for him to "get back to his roots.""It's fulfilling in both ways where it's something for the people, but it's also for me," Big Duke said.#LOFIDUKE - Vol. 1 is designed to give listeners a more intimate peek into Big Duke's production, where he can showcase what he has been working on in a more isolated, personal setting. All seven tracks fill the room and are created to evoke feelings and positive energy.No matter what type of track it is, Big Duke emphasized that there is always something going on that would keep listeners engaged."It just feels good," Big Duke said. "When it's going on in the background and you're bobbing your head, I just want to capture a feeling. Any feeling."



