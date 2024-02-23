Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 23/02/2024

Taylor Swift's New Album Will Feature Florence & The Machine & Post Malone!

Hot Songs Around The World

Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
410 entries in 19 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
362 entries in 23 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
236 entries in 17 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
225 entries in 26 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
209 entries in 16 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
394 entries in 24 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
228 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
511 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
508 entries in 28 charts
Water
Tyla
266 entries in 20 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
95 entries in 25 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
189 entries in 9 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
249 entries in 17 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
207 entries in 20 charts
Taylor Swift's New Album Will Feature Florence & The Machine & Post Malone!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift is adding another new song to her upcoming album.
At her Sydney stop for the "Eras Tour," Swift announced that she is releasing an alternate version of her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department," with a new bonus track. The album is out on April 19.

"The Albatross" bonus song be featured on the third variation of the album. "The Manuscript" was the first bonus edition announced. All versions are is available to pre-order on CD, vinyl, cassette, and more for a limited time.

A new album cover for the alternate edition, lensed by Beth Garrabrant, was also revealed at last night's concert.

This joins "The Bolter" edition, which was announced at the Melbourne engagement.

The new album, announced at the GRAMMYs, will feature collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + the Machine. It will feature 16 songs with an extra bonus track.

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Tracklist:
Fortnight [ft. Post Malone]
The Tortured Poets Department
My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
Down Bad
So Long, London
But Daddy I Love Him
Fresh Out the Slammer
Florida!!! [ft. Florence and the Machine]
Guilty as Sin?
Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?
I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
Loml
I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
The Alchemy
Clara Bow
The Albatross/The Bolter/The Manuscript (Bonus Tracks Dependent on Physical Album Variation)

Swift has previously released "1989 (Taylor's Version)" on October 27. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style." The re-recorded version also included "Is It Over Now?," which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Most recently, Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" in July. In November 2021, Swift released her version of "Red."
"Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021 and featured collaborations with Maren Morris and Keith Urban.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0093360 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0053503513336182 secs