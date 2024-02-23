Taylor Swift's New Album Will Feature Florence & The Machine & Post Malone!



" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Taylor Swift is adding another new song to her upcoming album.At her Sydney stop for the "Eras Tour," Swift announced that she is releasing an alternate version of her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department," with a new bonus track. The album is out on April 19."The Albatross" bonus song be featured on the third variation of the album. "The Manuscript" was the first bonus edition announced. All versions are is available to pre-order on CD, vinyl, cassette, and more for a limited time.A new album cover for the alternate edition, lensed by Beth Garrabrant, was also revealed at last night's concert.This joins "The Bolter" edition, which was announced at the Melbourne engagement.The new album, announced at the GRAMMYs, will feature collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + the Machine. It will feature 16 songs with an extra bonus track.Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Tracklist:Fortnight [ft. Post Malone]The Tortured Poets DepartmentMy Boy Only Breaks His Favorite ToysDown BadSo Long, LondonBut Daddy I Love Him Fresh Out the SlammerFlorida!!! [ft. Florence and the Machine]Guilty as Sin?Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)LomlI Can Do It With a Broken HeartThe Smallest Man Who Ever LivedThe Alchemy Clara BowThe Albatross/The Bolter/The Manuscript (Bonus Tracks Dependent on Physical Album Variation)Swift has previously released " 1989 (Taylor's Version) " on October 27. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style." The re-recorded version also included "Is It Over Now?," which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Most recently, Swift released " Speak Now (Taylor's Version) " in July. In November 2021, Swift released her version of "Red." Fearless (Taylor's Version) " was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021 and featured collaborations with Maren Morris and Keith Urban.



