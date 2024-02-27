Andrea Bocelli & Virginia Bocelli Release Duet "Dare To Be"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The iconic Tenor Andrea Bocelli
and his daughter, rising star, Virginia Bocelli have released the duet "Dare To Be" (From The Motion Picture Cabrini), an original song written for the end credits of the upcoming Angel
Studios film Cabrini. "Dare To Be" is available through Decca Records, ahead of the film's release on March 8, International Women's Day. The film also features Virginia Bocelli's remarkable acting debut.
"Dare To Be captures the spirit of Francesca
Cabrini, who spent her life bringing light and hope to those who were living on the margins," shares Ryan Svendsen, Head of Music
for Angel
Studios. "She Dared To Be, and then, with incredible faith and tenacity, turned her dream of an Empire
of Hope into reality. We are honored to have the musicality of Andrea Bocelli
and Virginia Bocelli whose stunning vocals in this beautifully crafted duet amplify the embodiment of Cabrini's essence within this incredible film." Watch the official music video for "Dare To Be" (From The Motion Picture Cabrini) HERE: https://andreabocelli.lnk.to/DareToBe
"Dare To Be" (From The Motion Picture Cabrini) was written by Andrea Bocelli, Gene Back, Giovanni
Caccomo, and Courtney Rodriguez.
Cabrini is based on one woman's fight for the equality, health, and happiness of disenfranchised immigrants. Cabrini was directed by Alejandro Monteverde (Sound Of Freedom), and stars Cristiana Dell'Anna (Gomorrah), John Lithgow (Third Rock From the Sun, Footloose), David
Morse (The Green Mile, St. Elsewhere), Giancarlo Gianni (Quantum Of Solace), Frederico Castelluccio (The Sopranos), and also features Virginia Bocelli in her film debut.
The film has already achieved critical acclaim, boasting a 100% Rotten Tomatoes Critics Score. Cabrini will release internationally on March 8, International Women's Day, in regions including (but not limited to) Australia, New Zealand, Hungary, France, Croatia, South Africa, and Taiwan. The UK will host a sneak peek on March 8 as well, with the official film launch on March 15. Mexico, Brazil and other LATAM markets will debut on March 21 and 22. New countries and regions are being added daily.
"Dare To Be" (From The Motion Picture Cabrini) Lyrics:
Vivo di te
Abbi cura di ogni pianto
Ti cercherò
nell'oblio chi si è perso
Abbandonato al tuo coraggio cado anch'io
fiore d'inverno
We dare to free
Visions unseen
New worlds beyond me
Sea to shining sea
With us we bring
A voice that sings
Forgotten harmonies
Even the darkest night
Beholds the light that guides you
Senti come cambia il vento dell'umanità
lode all'aurora
With us we bring
A voice that sings
Forgotten harmonies
Abbandonato al tuo coraggio cado anch'io, fiore d'inverno
Senti come cambia il vento dell'umanità lode all'aurora
Vivo con te nell'incanto
Senti
I dare to dream
New worlds beyond me
Recognized around the world as an icon of the greatest Italian vocal tradition, Andrea Bocelli
has broken every record in the industry.
Throughout his career, he has received 6 Grammy Award nominations and 6 Latin Grammy Award nominations. His countless acknowledgments include a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which he was honored with in 2010. He has performed for four Presidents of the United States of America, three Popes, the British Royal Family, many Prime Ministers and also at the ceremonies of the Olympic Games, the Universal Expo in Shanghai in 2010, at the Universal Expo in Milan in 2015 (together with the Orchestra of the Teatro alla Scala) and at the inauguration of Expo Dubai on September
30, 2021, where he achieved yet another personal success that was broadcast worldwide.
In 2011, he founded the Andrea Bocelli
Foundation (ABF) with the aim of enhancing the relationships he has established around the world, where he is widely considered a musical and inspirational force. The Bocelli Family released last year 'A Family Christmas (Deluxe Edition)', accompanied by a filmed performance of Andrea and Virginia on the touching single 'Let It Snow'.
Decca is one of the world's iconic record labels. The logo has been associated with some of recorded music's defining acts: David
Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Vera Lynn, Luciano
Pavarotti and Ella Fitzgerald
to name a few.
Decca has a strong association with soundtracks - from early Rodgers and Hammerstein to Hans Zimmer
and James
Horner; from hit musicals such as 'Cabaret' starring Eddie Redmayne to high profile televised events such as the Olympics and the Royal Coronation, TV series and award-winning period drama 'Downton Abbey'. The label has a long history of best-selling releases such as 'Gladiator', 'Braveheart', 'Shine', 'The Hobbit' trilogy and the highest-charting Bond soundtrack 'No Time To Die', the Oscar-winning soundtrack to 'The Shape of Water', 'Judy' performed by Renée Zellweger, The National's 'Cyrano', Jonny Greenwood's 'Spencer' and 'Minions 2' featuring the acclaimed new single from Diana Ross
(ft. Tame Impala) alongside a star-studded tracklisting.
Decca is also home to such diverse and distinctive artists as Ludovico Einaudi, Aurora, Gregory Porter, Melody
Gardot, Jacob Collier, Isobel Waller-Bridge, Sheku Kanneh-Mason and The Lumineers. Find out more at decca.com