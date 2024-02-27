Emily Ann Roberts Lights Up First Weekend Of Blake Shelton's 'Back To The Honky Tonk' Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Emily Ann Roberts electrified the start of Blake
Shelton's highly anticipated Back To The Honky Tonk Tour Presented by Kubota this past weekend. Commanding the stage in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Detroit, Michigan and Milwaukee, Wisconsin the talented songstress ignited the atmosphere with high energy performances showcasing some of her breakout songs such as "Whole Lotta Little" and "He Set Her Off." Check out the weekend recap on Emily Ann's YouTube channel!
She made a special visit to ABC 27's Good Day PA before kicking off night one in Hershey, taking the time to discuss her tour and music. Watch her interview here. Don't miss her performance of "Whole Lotta Little" here.
With an abundance of lively fiddle, her spirited live performance sets her apart. Emily Ann pours her heart into every note and her show offers an entertaining, family-friendly experience that's suitable for people of all ages. Blake
Shelton's personal endorsement of the talented independent country artist further solidifies her ascent to country music stardom. Explore the rest of the tour dates below and secure your tickets here: www.emilyannroberts.com/tour
BACK TO THE HONKY TONK TOUR PRESENTED BY KUBOTA DATES:
February 29 - Lafayette, La. - CAJUNDOME
March 1 - Austin, Texas
- Moody Center
March 2 - Bossier City, La. - Brookshire Grocery Arena
March 7 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada - SaskTel Centre
March 8 - Edmonton, Alberta, Canada - Rogers Place
March 9 - Calgary, Alberta, Canada - Scotiabank Saddledome
March 14 - Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Arena
March 15 - Tacoma, Wash. - Tacoma Dome
March 16 - Portland, Ore. - Moda Center
March 21 - Fresno, Calif. - Save Mart Center
March 22 - Palm Springs, Calif. - Acrisure Arena
March 23 - Glendale, Ariz. - Desert Diamond Arena
March 27 - Moline, Ill. - Vibrant Arena
at The MARK
March 29 - Wichita, Kan. - INTRUST Bank Arena
They say the path to the grandest stage is paved with relentless practice, and Emily Ann Roberts embodies this mantra. From humble performances on small Knoxville stages to gracing the illustrious Grand Ole Opry platform almost 20 times, Roberts has diligently earned her place in the spotlight. Her journey began on Blake
Shelton's team on The Voice, a remarkable feat achieved even before completing high school. Roberts has accumulated a wealth of performing, songwriting and recording experiences.
This dedication has translated into over 40 million streams, solidifying her status as a prominent artist. Nine years later, her growth and hard-work prompted an invitation from her former coach Shelton to join his 2024 17-date arena Back to the Honky Tonk Tour. Notably, CMT, Country Now, Music
Mayhem Magazine, All Country News, and others have earmarked her as a significant artist to watch in 2024.
Rooted in East Tennessee, Roberts draws inspiration from the rich tapestry of Smoky Mountain music, bluegrass virtuosos, and country legends spanning generations—from Loretta Lynn
and Dolly Parton
to Miranda
Lambert and Cody Johnson. This diverse upbringing uniquely positions her to reintroduce authenticity to country music, a mission evident in her debut full-length record, Can't Hide Country, released on September
22.
Recorded at Starstruck Studios in Nashville and produced by GRAMMY-winning maestro Trent Willmon, Emily Ann's lyrics, brimming with honesty, coupled with her exceptional vocal prowess, have garnered widespread acclaim from both the media and her devoted fanbase. Country music stalwarts, Grady Smith and Saving Country Music's Trigger, each bestowed her album with a top-three ranking on their 2023 Best Albums lists. It is undeniably evident that country music is in capable hands with Emily Ann Roberts steering the ship.