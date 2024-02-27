Female-Led Alt-Rock Duo Lovelorn Dolls Announces 'Deadtime Stories' Album





Hailing from Brussels, Belgium, Lovelorn Dolls is made up of Kristell Lowagie (lyrics, vocals, arrangements) and Bernard Daubresse (music, programming, guitars, production). Purveyors of synth-laced gothic rock, their sound resembles a mix of Theatre of Tragedy,



Oscillating between industrial uptempo in the chorus and melodic midtempo in the verses, 'A



"A heart cries but whose heart?" asks Kristell about the new single. "This song is dedicated to the hearts of people who sometimes feel so bad that they want to end it. We have all experienced a moment in life when we no longer find meaning, where we wonder what it is for, what we are for and why we are here. And we are in so much pain. Our hearts cry, we don't know whether to survive or die. You have to hang on because life is full of ups and downs."



After taking a 5-year hiatus that saw Kristell transformed into the photographer/visual artist Kristell In Wonderland, exhibiting across Europe, Lovelorn Dolls is back in a big way, inspired by this experience.



On 'Deadtime Stories', the duo embraces a stronger identity - creepy cute ambiance, eerie Tim Burton-esque scenes, guitar-driven sounds, catchy dark melodies, childlike synths, industrial tones, and Kristell's distinctive voice, all boldly and fully embraced.



The title itself is a cynical play on words, referencing children's rhymes with a dark twist. Each song delves into themes of death, endings, suicide, broken dreams, loss, and the perilous allure of fame. The artwork cover perfectly encapsulates this, depicting a lonely girl reading in a cemetery fog.



Produced, mixed and mastered by Maxx Maryan, known for his work with cult electro-goth metal duo Helalyn Flowers and IMJUDAS, the album features several guest appearances, including by Dero Goi (ex-vocalst of OOMPH!) in the duet 'Dancing at Your Funeral', which Goi co-wrote and co-produced. American Gothic rapper VVitchboy also appears on the energetic and enchanting track 'Death & Glory'.

Earlier, the band released the single 'Dream World' and, more recently, their 'Beautiful Chaos' EP with its eerie accompanying video. An ode to love stories gone wrong, they still manage to inject some beautiful chaos into our lives. Five bonus remixes roam from minimal EBM to industrial goth and ethereal wave via contributors The Breath of Life, Absynthe of Faith, Audiopyre, Restriction 9 and Antidote for Annie.



'A



Lyrics & vocals by Kristell Lowagie



Kristell Lowagie - vocals

Bernard Daubresse - guitars & synths

Additional arrangements, programming and synths by Maxx Maryan Recorded in Brussels and Rome

Produced, mixed and mastered by Maxx Maryan

Released via Alfa Matrix

All artwork, design & illustrations by Kristell Lowagie

