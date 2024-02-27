Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 27/02/2024

Female-Led Alt-Rock Duo Lovelorn Dolls Announces 'Deadtime Stories' Album

Hot Songs Around The World

Lose Control
Teddy Swims
216 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
235 entries in 22 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
238 entries in 16 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
517 entries in 28 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
102 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
600 entries in 23 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
195 entries in 9 charts
Water
Tyla
271 entries in 20 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
233 entries in 26 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
516 entries in 20 charts
Popular
Weeknd, Playboi Carti & Madonna
241 entries in 17 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
367 entries in 23 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
210 entries in 16 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
402 entries in 24 charts
Female-Led Alt-Rock Duo Lovelorn Dolls Announces 'Deadtime Stories' Album
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Female-fronted dark goth metal pop duo Lovelorn Dolls presents 'A Heart Cries', previewing their fourth album 'Deadtime Stories', slated for release on May 17 via Alfa Matrix / SPLEEN+, whose catalogue also includes Front 242, Ayria, Recoil, Leather Strip and Alien Vampires.

Hailing from Brussels, Belgium, Lovelorn Dolls is made up of Kristell Lowagie (lyrics, vocals, arrangements) and Bernard Daubresse (music, programming, guitars, production). Purveyors of synth-laced gothic rock, their sound resembles a mix of Theatre of Tragedy, Lacuna Coil and The Birthday Massacre.

Oscillating between industrial uptempo in the chorus and melodic midtempo in the verses, 'A Heart Cries' has hints of Theatre of Tragedy in its very gothic and martial sound.

"A heart cries but whose heart?" asks Kristell about the new single. "This song is dedicated to the hearts of people who sometimes feel so bad that they want to end it. We have all experienced a moment in life when we no longer find meaning, where we wonder what it is for, what we are for and why we are here. And we are in so much pain. Our hearts cry, we don't know whether to survive or die. You have to hang on because life is full of ups and downs."

After taking a 5-year hiatus that saw Kristell transformed into the photographer/visual artist Kristell In Wonderland, exhibiting across Europe, Lovelorn Dolls is back in a big way, inspired by this experience.

On 'Deadtime Stories', the duo embraces a stronger identity - creepy cute ambiance, eerie Tim Burton-esque scenes, guitar-driven sounds, catchy dark melodies, childlike synths, industrial tones, and Kristell's distinctive voice, all boldly and fully embraced.

The title itself is a cynical play on words, referencing children's rhymes with a dark twist. Each song delves into themes of death, endings, suicide, broken dreams, loss, and the perilous allure of fame. The artwork cover perfectly encapsulates this, depicting a lonely girl reading in a cemetery fog.

Produced, mixed and mastered by Maxx Maryan, known for his work with cult electro-goth metal duo Helalyn Flowers and IMJUDAS, the album features several guest appearances, including by Dero Goi (ex-vocalst of OOMPH!) in the duet 'Dancing at Your Funeral', which Goi co-wrote and co-produced. American Gothic rapper VVitchboy also appears on the energetic and enchanting track 'Death & Glory'.
Earlier, the band released the single 'Dream World' and, more recently, their 'Beautiful Chaos' EP with its eerie accompanying video. An ode to love stories gone wrong, they still manage to inject some beautiful chaos into our lives. Five bonus remixes roam from minimal EBM to industrial goth and ethereal wave via contributors The Breath of Life, Absynthe of Faith, Audiopyre, Restriction 9 and Antidote for Annie.

'A Heart Cries' and the 'Beautiful Chaos' EP are out now, available from fine digital platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp, . Out May 17, the 'Deadtime Stories' album can be pre-ordered via the label or directly from the artist via Bandcamp.

Lyrics & vocals by Kristell Lowagie
Music by Bernard Daubresse
Kristell Lowagie - vocals
Bernard Daubresse - guitars & synths
Additional arrangements, programming and synths by Maxx Maryan Recorded in Brussels and Rome
Produced, mixed and mastered by Maxx Maryan
Released via Alfa Matrix
All artwork, design & illustrations by Kristell Lowagie
Artist photos by Kristell In Wonderland






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0083730 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0044960975646973 secs