RnB 28/02/2024

Gap Champions Originality In New Spring Campaign Starring Grammy Award-Winning Artist Tyla

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gap, the iconic American fashion brand, is proud to debut its Spring 2024 campaign featuring linen as a canvas for original style. The campaign serves as a celebration of self-expression and individuality through fashion, music and dance.

Starring GRAMMY Award-winning artist Tyla, the campaign embraces Gap's roots as a pop culture brand working with artistic originals across fashion and music. Each frame showcases seamless motion and effortless movement of the brand's newest Linen Collection, inviting wearers to make each piece their own.

Featuring worldwide hit "Back On 74" by the BRIT Award-nominated Jungle, with original choreography by Shay Latukolan, the campaign is directed by Jungle's J Lloyd and Charlie Di Placido and inspired by the track's official video, which became a global phenomenon on TikTok and inspired a dance craze with over a billion views.

Tyla, the 22-year-old sensation born and raised in South Africa, is making waves with her recent Billboard Hot 100 hit "Water." With a massive following, she has captivated audiences with dance routines and song covers, showcasing her unique style and individuality. Tyla's creativity and authenticity align seamlessly with Gap's commitment to championing originality.
"It's an absolute honor to be in a Gap campaign - so many iconic artists have worked with Gap and I now get to be one of them," said Tyla. "I'm excited for my fans to see me do a new type of dance where I'm styled in comfortable clothes with my own personal touches. It was really fun - a true celebration of music, fashion and dance."

Founded by childhood friends J Lloyd and Tom McFarland, Jungle's genre-blurring mix of timeless disco, hip-hop, funk and future-facing production, along with their expressive and inventive visual aesthetic, have cemented their status as one of the UK's biggest and most exciting bands.
"Working with talent who embody the spirit of originality is not just a choice, but a commitment to our brand's heritage," said Mark Breitbard, Gap's President and CEO. "This campaign pays homage to Gap's iconic musical ads of the past while embracing the diverse voices and talents that shape our present and future. We continue to draw inspiration from artists who authentically express themselves, using Gap style to reflect their unique personalities."

The campaign highlights the ease and versatility of Gap's latest collection of iconic silhouettes in its signature linen fabrications. As a canvas for self-expression, the pieces in the Linen Collection allow for free-flowing movement and effortless style. Gap Linen is easy to wear, versatile, and conveniently machine washable. Collection staples include the Linen Cropped Boyfriend Shirt, 100% Linen Boyfriend Shirt, Linen Button-Up, and the 365 Linen-Blend Trouser.

The campaign cast wears a mix of several linen and linen-blend items dressed in neutral and tonal styles. Tyla wears the Linen Cargo Pant and Crop Top alongside the rest of the cast styled in other loose fit and utility-focused items from the collection, such as the Linen Halter Vest, the Linen Cargo Wide-Leg Pant, the Linen Long Sleeve Button-Up, and the Linen '90s Loose, which is a new take on the classic pant.

Gap's Spring 2024 campaign launches across digital media, out-of-home, video, social and Gap brand channels today, February 27. Gap will also collaborate with Jungle and Tyla to create an in-store playlist, which will also be available on Spotify. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to inspire and empower individuals to express their own originality. Follow @Gap to learn more.






