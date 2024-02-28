Kelsea Ballerini Returns As Host Of 2024 "CMT Music Awards" On CBS





*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) • CBS and CMT together announce four-time GRAMMY-nominated global superstar Kelsea Ballerini will return as solo host of the 2024 CMT MUSIC AWARDS and perform LIVE from Austin, Texas' Moody Center on Sunday, April 7 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.• Previously, Ballerini was at the helm of the 2021 and 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS alongside Kane Brown. She hosted remotely for the 2022 show. This marks the fourth consecutive year she takes the reins for country music's first fan-voted awards show.• "I couldn't be more excited to be back for my fourth year with my CMT family to host this year's CMT MUSIC AWARDS in Austin, Texas. Hosting an awards show that celebrates the music that the fans love most has been an honor and I know this year will be another unforgettable night," said Kelsea Ballerini.• Nominations, performers and presenters for the 2024 CMT MUSIC AWARDS will be announced in the coming weeks.• PRODUCTION CREDITS: Margaret Comeaux (CMT), John Hamlin (Switched On Entertainment), Leslie Fram (CMT) and Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment) are executive producers; Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino are executives in charge of production; Taryn Hurd is talent producer.• Additional details to be announced soon. Visit CMTPress.com and ParamountPressExpress.com, use hashtag #CMTAwards and follow @CMT on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and Tik Tok.*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.



