Journey Announce UK & Ireland Arena Tour With Cheap Trick

General on sale: Friday 1st March 10am GMT New York, NY (Top40 Charts) AEG PRESENTS and AIKEN PROMOTIONS are delighted to announce that legendary American rock band JOURNEY will be bringing their 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour to the UK & Ireland later this year, playing 11 arena shows in October and November, culminating in a performance at London's O2 Arena.JOURNEY originally formed in San Francisco in 1973 and soon became one of the biggest bands in America, with nineteen Top 40 Billboard hits in the US, and huge global hits such as 'Don't Stop Believin', 'Open Arms', 'Faithfully', 'Any Way You Want It' and 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)', taking them to over 100 million album sales worldwide. The band - featuring lead guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda - released their sixteenth and most recent studio album, entitled Freedom, in 2022 and embarked on their 50th Anniversary tour in 2023.Currently on a headline arena tour of the USA, JOURNEY will be spending the summer on a co-headline stadium tour of America with Def Leppard, before bringing their much-anticipated 50th Anniversary tour to the UK & Ireland this autumn. Main support on all dates comes from the acclaimed Illinois power-pop quartet CHEAP TRICK, who are also celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year.Neal Schon comments, "It's been too long since we've seen you all! We are all very excited to be coming back to the UK and playing with our good friends Cheap Trick, who I've known and played with since the 70s. It's going to be a great party for all!"CHEAP TRICK are loved around the world for their instantly identifiable and hugely influential union of wit, melody, powerhouse pop hooks and razor-sharp riffs. With global hits such as 'Surrender', 'The Flame', 'Dream Police' and 'I Want You To Want Me', they released their most recent studio album In Another World in 2021 to global acclaim.JOURNEY + CHEAP TRICK UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES 2024:Wed 30 October Cardiff Utilita ArenaThu 31 October Nottingham Motorpoint ArenaSat 02 November Glasgow OVO HydroMon 04 November Belfast SSE ArenaTue 05 November Dublin 3ArenaFri 08 November Manchester AO ArenaSat 09 November Leeds First Direct ArenaMon 11 November Liverpool M&S Bank ArenaWed 13 November Birmingham Utilita ArenaSat 16 November Newcastle Utilita ArenaSun 17 November London The O2TICKETS ON SALE - aegp.uk/journeyAnnounce: Tuesday 27th February 10am GMTThree and O2 venue presales: Wednesday 28th February 10am GMTAEG Presents, AXS, TM and venue presales: Thursday 29th February 10am GMTGeneral on sale: Friday 1st March 10am GMT



