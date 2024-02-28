Fish Announces UK Dates For Farewell Tour In 2025





Bidding a final goodbye to the music industry after four decades of hits, memories and touring, FISH will be playing thirteen celebratory and emotional shows across England and Scotland, starting in Haddington his home of many years and taking in many towns and cities including Aylesbury, where his music career started with Marillion, and a landmark show at London's Palladium Theatre. The tour finishes in Glasgow with a rousing last-ever show, which will conclude FISH's extraordinary career as a live performer.

"I've been amazed at the response to the tour", says FISH, "and the sales in the first week in



UK DATES 2025:

Wed Feb 19th 2025 Corn Exchange, HADDINGTON, SCO

Fri Feb 21st 2025 Albert Hall, MANCHESTER, ENG

Sat Feb 22nd 2025 The Halls, WOLVERHAMPTON, ENG

Sun Feb 23rd 2025 Guildhall, PORTSMOUTH, ENG

Tues Feb 25th 2025 The Palladium, LONDON, ENG

Wed Feb 26th 2025 Beacon, BRISTOL, ENG

Fri Feb 28th 2025 Waterside, AYLESBURY, ENG

Sat Mar 1st 2025 Corn Exchange, CAMBRIDGE, ENG

Sun Mar 2nd 2025 Rock City, NOTTINGHAM, ENG

Wed Mar 5th 2025 Philharmonic, LIVERPOOL, ENG

Thurs Mar 6th 2025 O2 City Hall, NEWCASTLE, ENG

Fri Mar 7th 2025

Sun Mar 9th 2025 O2 Academy, GLASGOW, SCO



PRE-SALE O2 Priority Pre-sale Wednesday February 28th

Planet Rock & Aloud Pre-sale



PUBLIC ON SALE Friday March 1st

TICKETS https://www.fishmusic.scot



"Nominating a tour as a 'farewell tour' has a certain amount of gravitas," commented FISH on the announcement of the European shows, "and I'm so glad that I have managed to bring together a 'best of' line up of musicians from across my live career to come out on the bus with me on my final sortie out on the road. They're not just highly talented musicians but old friends and co-writers of some of the finest songs I've released in the 35 years as a solo artist.



"I don't want to be sticking to the same setlist every night and there are so many potential songs for the set we all felt that having a moveable feast was the way forward. The setlist will be covering 12 solo albums and of course there will be material from my time with Marillion. There's a few epics from that time that I'd be remiss if I ignored and to be honest, I'm actually looking forward to revisiting a couple of those tracks. The band members have all played them at one time or another and are all more than capable of delivering fantastic renditions across the board. It's going to be actually quite exciting revisiting a lot of the material with this historical line-up."



The 'Road To The Isles' tour is inspired by the fact that Fish and his wife



"We have been working on our move for the last year, renovating the croft house and literally preparing the ground for our new home. I'll still be creating and writing on the island and there's that elusive autobiography to be written as well as other projects involving music in some shape or another. With the 'Farewell Tour' I'm calling a halt to 'big band' road work and traversing the globe in the back of a bus and I'm going to be concentrating on growing vegetables and looking after sheep. There's a great sense of circles being closed with all aspects of the tour and the album releases this year and I'm enjoying the sense of completion that it brings to this current stage in my life as I literally move on to new pastures. It's a wonderful feeling."



'ROAD TO THE ISLES' EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

Wed Oct 2nd 2024 Centre Culturel Opderschmelz, DUDELANGE, LUX (SOLD OUT)

Fri Oct 4th 2024 Muziekgieterij, MAASTRICHT, NL (SOLD OUT)

Sat Oct 5th 2024 Muziekcentrum, ENSCHEDE, NL (SOLD OUT)

Sun Oct 6th 2024 Oosterpoort, GRONINGEN, NL (SOLD OUT)

Tues Oct 8th 2024 Tivoli Vrendenburg, UTRECHT, NL (SOLD OUT)

Wed Oct 9th 2024 Tivoli Vrendenburg, UTRECHT, NL (SOLD OUT)

Thurs Oct 10th 2024 Grosse Freiheit 36, HAMBURG, DE

Fri Oct 11th 2024 Carlswerk Viktoria, COLOGNE, DE

Sun Oct 13th 2024 Im Wisemaan, STUTTGART, DE

Tues Oct 15th 2024 Volkhaus, ZURICH, CH

Wed Oct 16th 2024 Muffathalle, MUNICH, DE

Thurs Oct 17th 2024 Arena, WIEN, AU

Sat Oct 19th 2024 A2, WROCLAW, PL

Sun Oct 20th 2024 Progeresjam, WARSAW, PL

Mon Oct 21st 2024 Studio, KRAKOW, PL

Tues Oct 22nd 2024 Srtary Manez, GDANSK, PL

Thurs Oct 24th 2024 Rockefeller, OSLO, NOR

Sat Oct 26th 2024 Byscenen, TRONDHEIM, NOR

Mon Oct 28th 2024 Pustervik, GOTHENBURG, SW

Tues Oct 29th 2024 Berns, STOCKHOLM, SW

Wed Oct 30th 2024 Amager Bio, COPENHAGEN, DK

Fri Nov 1st 2024 Alter Schlachtof, DRESDEN, DE

Sat Nov 2nd 2024 Tollhaus, KARLSRUHE, DE

Sun Nov 3rd 2024 Metropol, BERLIN, DE



9 NEW EUROPEAN SHOWS ADDED DUE TO PHENOMENAL DEMAND:

Tues Nov 5th 2024 La Madeleine, BRUSSELS, BL

Wed Nov 6th 2024 Trix, ANTWERP, BL

Thurs Nov 7th 2024 Philharmonie, HAARLEM, NL

Sat Nov 9th 2024 Muziekgebouw, EINDHOVEN, NL

Sun Nov 10th 2024 Muziekgieterij, MAASTRICHT, NL

Tues Nov 12th 2024 Capital, HANNOVER, DE

Wed Nov 13th 2024 Batschkapp, FRANKFURT, DE

Fri Nov 15th 2024 FZW, DORTMUND, DE

Sat Nov 16th 2024 Centre Culturel Opderschmelz, DUDELANGE, LUX

ALL TICKETS www.fishmusic.scot



Vigil in a Wilderness of Mirrors and Internal

Currently available: the deluxe triple vinyl box sets of Feast of Consequences and 13th Star featuring 3 x 180gm vinyl discs and 12 inch full colour booklets and inserts in an engineered cardboard box and the deluxe CD/Blu Ray version of 13th Star with a 2023 remix by Calum Malcolm , 3 CD's featuring the remix/original demos and live tracks together with a Blu ray disc with Dolby Atmos and 5.1 mixes , documentaries and other bonus material all in a hardback book with slipcase featuring extensive sleeve notes by Fish, artwork by Mark Wilkinson and previously unseen photos and images. Sleeve Designs by Steve Vantsis.

More information including track lists on the above titles can be found at www. fishmusic.scot and www.fishmusic.eu

